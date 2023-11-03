The iMore Show Podcast — Episode 866: Unpacking Apple's 'Scary Fast' event

On this week's episode of the iMore Show, Features Editor Daryl Baxter and Contributor Karen Freeman are joined by iMore's Staff Writer James Bentley once again.

The team unpacks what was announced at Apple's 'Scary Fast' event on October 30. From the new M3 chip to new Macs, we come away impressed, but Daryl is puzzled.

After rumors of a gaming focus for this event, there was barely a mention of it, so in this episode, the team wonder if a segment had been scrapped that revolved around the topic.

