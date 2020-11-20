Boost your WiFi for less with this early Black Friday deal! You don't have to settle for a lousy internet connection or stay in that one area of your home where you get the best WiFi speed. Use Meshforce M3 Suite Whole Home WiFi System and get a strong signal in every corner of your home, and even outside if you're fortunate enough to live where you can use your outdoor space as your home office.

Get WiFi in every corner of your home and even outside. Use coupon code MQOTT6EQ and the clickable coupon to get $51 off the retail price.

We reviewed the Meshforce WiFi System recently and found it to be pretty great. Reviewer Jaclyn Kilani notes: "Now, after using MeshForce for a few weeks, the days of infuriating dead zones and stagnant speeds are finally behind me."

I have a Meshforce WiFi System in my home as well, and even with three people working from home full time, we are well-covered. We are even on three different floors, and our Meshforce WiFi System boosts the WiFi for all of us.

Here is a rundown of this set's features:

Covers homes up to 4,000 square feet

Supports up to 60 devices connected to WiFi simultaneously

Supports Gigabit ethernet and 1200Mbps dual-band WiFi on both 802.11n and 802.11ac

Parental Control

Guest Network

Security Protocol (WPA-PSK, WPA2-PSK)

These coupons are good until November 30, so don't wait. Boost your WiFi now! Remember to click the coupon box for 5% off and enter the promo code MQOTT6EQ at checkout to get the full $51 discount. We're covering all of the Apple Black Friday deals here, plus full coverage of all the Black Friday deals on our sister site.