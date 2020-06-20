Nintendo has announced a new Mario adventure, Paper Mario: The Origami King, coming to Nintendo Switch on July 17, 2020. This origami touch to an old paper themed favorite brings with it a whole new set of boss fights.
So who could possibly destroy a paper Mario? Paper's worst enemies, office supplies! In a humorous twist, an update video released by Nintendo on June 17 shows the new bosses. Although it's likely that these aren't all the bosses we will see, they are all the ones we know of for now. We will update this list as we learn about more bosses we can expect.
Colored Pencils
A pack of 12 individual pencils come together to form the boss, Colored Pencils. While Mario tries to make his way around the back of the case of Colored Pencils to shut it, the pencils are used as rockets shot at Mario.
Rubber Band
This giant man made of what other than, you guessed it, rubber bands makes for a creepy looking boss fight. He can wrap Mario in his rubber bands and snap them on him for damage.
Tape
What could be worse for paper than tape? Tape can stick Mario to the end of his strip and swing him around, smacking him to the ground as an attack shown in the video as "Sticky Whip."
King Olly
Finally the King of it all and the one bringing the Mushroom Kingdom together, King Olly. He is an origami man that is folding up characters and turning their world upside down trying to takeover Peach's castle.
Tear 'em up!
While these may be a little bit of a cheesy way of really sticking to the paper theme, we look forward to playing our paper friend Mario again and tearing up these bosses. As we get closer to the release of Paper Mario: The Origami King, more information may become available. Keep an eye out for updates!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
David Cicilline emphasizes antitrust subpoenas are a last resort
The chair of the house antitrust committee has told Bloomberg he hopes and expects Tim Cook will testify voluntarily but says it will collect the evidence and witnesses it needs through subpoenas if necessary.
Review: Avoid the cable tangle with Nomad's 4-in-1 Universal USB-C Cable
Nomad's Universal Cables cut the clutter by consolidating your charging cables. I went hands-on with the Nomad Universal USB-C Cable, which is four cables in one.
Microsoft's Brad Smith calls out Apple's App Store policies
Microsoft's chief legal officer, Brad Smith, spoke about app store policies and the "toll" developers need to pay to be in app stores. Smith was referring to Apple's App Store, which is in the spotlight from both the EU and the House antitrust subcommittee.
Every Joy-Con controller color plus some customization options!
They probably weren't available at first, but nowadays you can find Joy-Cons in every color under the rainbow.