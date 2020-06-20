Nintendo has announced a new Mario adventure, Paper Mario: The Origami King, coming to Nintendo Switch on July 17, 2020. This origami touch to an old paper themed favorite brings with it a whole new set of boss fights. So who could possibly destroy a paper Mario? Paper's worst enemies, office supplies! In a humorous twist, an update video released by Nintendo on June 17 shows the new bosses. Although it's likely that these aren't all the bosses we will see, they are all the ones we know of for now. We will update this list as we learn about more bosses we can expect. Colored Pencils

A pack of 12 individual pencils come together to form the boss, Colored Pencils. While Mario tries to make his way around the back of the case of Colored Pencils to shut it, the pencils are used as rockets shot at Mario. Rubber Band

This giant man made of what other than, you guessed it, rubber bands makes for a creepy looking boss fight. He can wrap Mario in his rubber bands and snap them on him for damage. Tape

What could be worse for paper than tape? Tape can stick Mario to the end of his strip and swing him around, smacking him to the ground as an attack shown in the video as "Sticky Whip." King Olly