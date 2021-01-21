A new adventure with old rivals

When it was first announced, it was briefly shown during a Super Mario 3D World reveal, but no other information was given. What was it? Was it DLC? A new pack of levels? Or something else entirely? Well, Nintendo has finally cleared the air and showcased Bowser's Fury, confirming that Bowser's Fury is a totally new game mode created from the ground up for the Nintendo Switch.

One of the Wii U's best games is leaping to the Nintendo Switch in the form of Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury . This multiplayer Mario game comes just as you remember it along with a host of new features, including a snapshot mode and online multiplayer . The biggest change in this re-release comes from the back-half of the title — Bowser's Fury.

In a recent trailer for the upcoming Mario title, Nintendo showcased Bowser's Fury and some of its new features. Bowser's Fury takes place in an area called Lake Lapcat, a beautiful kingdom made up of many different islands. Instead of being divided into smaller levels like it is in Super Mario 3D World, Lake Lapcat seems to be one huge area, similar to the levels seen in Super Mario Odyssey. You're even joined by Bowser Jr. in this new adventure. He and his magical paintbrush will help Mario defeat enemies and find secrets. Even better, a second player can take control of the Koopa kid and join in on the fun.

The lake may seem beautiful, but there's one problem, and it's a big one. After a certain amount of time, Fury Bowser will rear his angry head and causes havoc, changing the weather and the terrain of the Kingdom. To stop him, Mario and Bowser Jr. must collect Cat Shines. Only then will Mario be able to use the Giga Bell to stand paw to paw with Fury Bowser.

What secrets await in this new game? We'll have to wait a little longer to find out. Super Mario 3D World was one of the best Wii U games when it was originally released, and it's sure to be one of the best games on the Nintendo Switch. Be sure to preorder Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury so you can play it first when it launches on Nintendo Switch on February 12, 2021.