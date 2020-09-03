What you need to know
- "Boys State" stars have been speaking about how they've changed since the documentary was filmed.
- The documentary saw Texas high school seniors try to build their own government.
- You'll have to watch the documentary to see how that panned out!
Apple TV+ has shared a new video to its YouTube channel in which the stars of the "Boys State" documentary are asked how they feel they've changed and grown since it was filmed in 2018.
Available to stream on Apple TV+ now, "Boys State" saw Texas high school seniors tasked with building their own government. It's an annual week-long program, and the documentary follows it all.
The sensational winner of the Grand Jury Prize for documentary at this year's Sundance Film Festival, Boys State is a wildly entertaining and continually revealing immersion into a week-long annual program in which a thousand Texas high school seniors gather for an elaborate mock exercise: building their own state government. Filmmakers Jesse Moss and Amanda McBaine closely track the escalating tensions that arise within a particularly riveting gubernatorial race, training their cameras on unforgettable teenagers like Ben, a Reagan-loving arch-conservative who brims with confidence despite personal setbacks, and Steven, a progressive-minded child of Mexican immigrants who stands by his convictions amidst the sea of red.
I'd suggest only watching this after checking out the "Boys State" documentary for fear of spoilers. If you've already seen it, dig in!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
