Bravely Default 2 brings the throwback JRPG series to the Nintendo Switch, making it one of the console's biggest exclusives releasing in 2021. Like the previous games in the series, one of the core mechanics involves collecting, leveling up, and combining jobs. There are 24 jobs in the game, each with 15 abilities, so it can be a real challenge to get them all and figure out the best mix for your party. This Bravely Default 2 jobs guide should help you plan a bit by showing you everything your characters can become capable of.

How do jobs work in Bravely Default 2?

The majority of Bravely Default 2 jobs are unlocked by defeating Asterisk bearers, bosses who possess a powerful item that gives them access to great power. Once you've beaten them, you'll acquire the new Asterisk and be able to assign the job to any of the Bravely Default 2 playable characters. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more Jobs are leveled up independently of your character level by earning job points in a fight. You'll earn more JP in tougher fights, particularly when you battle waves of enemies. They can also be improved by acquiring JP orbs of varying sizes. Every character can have a main job, which earns JP, and a sub-job that provides access to abilities but doesn't level up. The main job also provides crystal bearers with a special ability they can use once they've met certain conditions and give all characters access to a specialty. A second specialty is unlocked once you've achieved when you hit level 12 in a job. That's the max level for most of the game, though each job eventually caps at 15. Leveling up jobs also gives characters access to various passive abilities that they can mix and match regardless of what job they currently have assigned. That means you'll want to level up a wide variety of jobs for each character to make the most of your options and allow you to take on the tough challenges posed by the game's bosses. These are all of the Bravely Default 2 jobs and the powers they provide. Arcanist The Arcanist is unlocked after defeating Vigintio is Wiswald. The class is focused on taking risky actions to unleash powerful magic attacks. Specialties All In: Applying attack spells to multiple targets does not reduce the damage inflicted but does cause them to target the user.

Applying attack spells to multiple targets does not reduce the damage inflicted but does cause them to target the user. Wild Wizardry: Attack Spells are 20% more powerful and also reduce their target's MP. However, they will also occasionally target all allies and enemies. Special Ability Black Mass: Strike all enemies with a powerful darkness-imbued magical attack.

Strike all enemies with a powerful darkness-imbued magical attack. Bonus Effects: +50% Restorative Power

+50% Restorative Power Conditions: Use Necromancy 13 times

Level Ability Cost 1 Dark: Perform a dark magic attack on a target/all targets. 15 MP 2 Ardour: Perform a magical attack on ally and foe alike that combines the powers of fire and water. 36 MP 3 Drain: Perform a magic attack that absorbs a target's HP. 30 MP 4 Darkra: Perform a powerful dark magic attack on a target/all targets. 38 MP 5 Electon: Perform a magical attack on ally and foe alike that combines the powers of lightning and light. 50 MP 6 Aspir: Perform a magic attack that absorbs a target's MP. 20% HP 7 Darkga: Perform an extremely powerful dark magic attack on a target/all targets. 66 MP 8 Meltdown: Perform a powerful magical attack on ally and foe alike that combines the powers of fire and wind. 70 MP 9 Death: Attempt to instantly KO a target. 25 MP 10 MP Regen: MP is restored by 5% at the end of each turn. Passive, Costs 1 11 Comet: Perform two to four quick non-elemental magic attacks on a target. 45 MP 12 Doomsday: Perform an incredibly powerful dark magic attack on a target. 80 MP 13 Magic Amp: Spells cost 50% more MP but deal 25% more damage. Passive, Costs 1 14 Apocalypse: Perform an extremely powerful magical attack on ally and foe alike that combines the powers of earth and darkness. 110 MP 15 Meteor: Perform four incredibly powerful non-elemental magic attacks on random enemies in quick succession. 136 MP

Bard

The Bard job is unlocked by defeating Orpheus. It specializes in buffing allies to reduce the damage the party takes and increase the damage the party deals. Specialties Extended Outro: The effects of Singing abilities last a turn longer.

The effects of Singing abilities last a turn longer. Encore: When Singing, there is a 25% chance to use a random song after the first song. Special Ability Battle Hymn: Increase all allies' physical and magical attack for three turns.

Increase all allies' physical and magical attack for three turns. Bonus Effects: +15% Aim

+15% Aim Conditions: Use Singing 12 times

Level Ability Cost 1 Don't Let 'Em Get to You: Reduce physical damage to multiple targets by 15% for three turns. Stats cannot be reduced below 65% of their base value. 20 MP 2 Don't Let 'Em Trick You: Reduce magical damage to multiple targets by 15% for three turns. Stats cannot be reduced below 65% of their base value. 20 MP 3 Step into the Spotlight: Increase the likelihood of a target being the subject of enemy attacks by 20% for three turns. Stats cannot be increased beyond 200% of their base value. 20 MP 4 Close Those Tired Eyes: Attempt to put a target to sleep. 12 MP 5 Born Entertainer: The effects of Singing and Artistry abilities are increased by a percentage based on the user's level divided by 15. Passive, Costs 1 6 (Won't) Be Missing You: Increase multiple targets' aim by 5% for three turns. Stats cannot be increased beyond 200% of their base value. 18 MP 7 Right Through Your Fingers: Increase multiple targets' evasion by 5% for three turns. Stats cannot be increased beyond 200% of their base value. 18 MP 8 Hurts So Bad: Increase physical damage inflicted by multiple targets by 15% for two turns. Stats cannot be increased beyond 200% of their base value. 38 MP 9 Work Your Magic: Increase magical damage inflicted by multiple targets by 15% for two turns. Stats cannot be increased beyond 200% of their base value. 38 MP 10 All Killer No Filler: Increase multiple targets' critical chance by 15% for three turns. Stats cannot be increased beyond 200% of their base value. 60 MP 11 Screamin' It Out: Perform an extremely powerful non-elemental magic attack on multiple targets. 54 MP 12 Shut Up and Dance: Cause a target to act immediately after the user. 194 MP 13 Thank You, and Goodnight: Perform a powerful non-elemental attack on all targets that may also put them to sleep. 66 MP 14 Epic Group-Cast: Targeting all enemies with spells or abilities will not reduce their damage or effects. Passive, Costs 1 15 More! Mooore!: Extend the effects of all Singing abilities currently affects all targets for another three turns. 1 BP

Bastion The Bastion job is acquired from defeating Lonsdale. The class is focused on protecting allies from injury by putting up barriers. Specialties Default Guard: When attacked when defaulting, consume 15 MP and reduce damage taken by 60%. MP is still consumed for half, immune, and absorbed damage.

When attacked when defaulting, consume 15 MP and reduce damage taken by 60%. MP is still consumed for half, immune, and absorbed damage. Fortitude: Consume 15 MP to increase BP by 1 when attacked while defaulting.

Level Ability Cost 1 Bulwark: Perform a quick physical attack on a target and increase the user's physical defense by 15% for three turns. Stats cannot be increased beyond 200% of their base value. 12 MP 2 Phalanx: Perform a quick physical attack on a target and increase the user's magical defense by 15% for three turns. Stats cannot be increased beyond 200% of their base value. 12 MP 3 Rampart: Erect a barrier that will protect multiple targets from a single physical attack. Cannot be combined with Vallation. 30% HP 4 Vallation: Erect a barrier that will protect multiple targets from a single magical attack. Cannot be combined with Rampart. 25% HP 5 Light of Justice: Perform a powerful light-imbued physical attack on a target. 47 MP 6 Wall: Increases the user's physical and magical defense by 25% for three turns. Stats cannot be increased beyond 200% of their base value. 38 MP 7 Blindsider: Perform a physical attack that's extremely effective on blinded targets. 44 MP 8 Auto Guard: The user's turn will come around more slowly, but they will Default automatically even when it is not their turn. Passive, Costs 1 9 Critical Flow: Performing a critical attack may cause BP to increase by one. Passive, Costs 1 10 Double Default: For three turns, Defaulting will increase BP by two instead of one. 35% HP 11 Sanctuary: Shut up shop so that allied and enemy HP, MP, and BP cannot be changed until the user's next turn. Usage costs for any abilities used in the meantime will still be deducted. 1 BP 12 BP Limit Up: Increases BP limit by one, allowing up to four BP to be accumulated. Passive, Costs 1 13 Holy Light: Perform an extremely powerful light-imbued physical attack on a target. 90 MP 14 Shield Lore: Shield aptitude is increased to S. Passive, Costs 1 15 Corporal Punishment: Perform a powerful physical attack on a target that will deal more damage the higher the user's physical defense. 1 BP

Beastmaster

The Beastmaster job is acquired from defeating Anihal in the Underground Reservoir. It allows players to capture monsters they fight and unleash them on future enemies. Specialty: Animal Rescue: When an attack on the user reduces their HP to 20% or lower, a random captured monster will be let loose on the enemy.

When an attack on the user reduces their HP to 20% or lower, a random captured monster will be let loose on the enemy. Creature Comforts: All stats (except weight and target chance) increase based on the number of captured monsters. Special Ability: Their Master's Voice: Strike all enemies with a powerful physical attack.

Strike all enemies with a powerful physical attack. Bonus Effects: +15% Magical and Physical Attack

+15% Magical and Physical Attack Conditions: Use Taming 13 times

Level Ability Cost 1 Capture: Capture a weakened monster. Chance of success is based on the target's remaining HP—the lower the better. Will not work on humans or more powerful enemies. None 2 Off the Leash: Let a captured monster loose on a target. None 3 Staggering Swipe: Perform a physical attack on a target and significantly delay their next action. 19 MP 4 Muzzle: Attempt to silence multiple targets. 12 MP 5 Mow Down: Perform a physical attack on all targets. 21 MP 6 Mercy Strike: Perform a physical attack on a target. This attack cannot reduce HP below one. 11 MP 7 Raw Power: Every use of the brave command increases physical attack by 10% until the end of the turn. Passive, Costs 1 8 Spearhead: The user will act first in battle when a spear is equipped, unless the enemy has the advantage. Passive, Costs 1 9 Mercy Smash: Perform a powerful physical attack on a target. This attack cannot reduce HP below one. 35 MP 10 MP Saver: Reduces MP consumption by 20%. Passive, Costs 1 11 Beast Whisperer: Roughly 30% chance of capturing defeated monsters. Passive, Costs 1 12 Off the Chain: Send a captured monster to brutally savage a target. 2 BP 13 Muzzling Maelstrom: Use equipped spear to perform four powerful physical attacks at random. These attacks may also silence their targets. 115 MP 14 Brute Force: Increases physical attack by 50% when three BP are spent performing the Brave command in the same turn. Passive, Costs 1 15 Nature's Blessing: Reduce the user's MP costs to zero for two turns. 1 BP

Berserker The Berserker is unlocked by completing the story of Chapter 1. It acts slowly but delivers huge amounts of damage. Specialties Pierce Default: Ignores enemy's Default

Ignores enemy's Default Rage and Reason: 50% chance to control your character when inflicted with berserk. Special Ability Tyrant's Lore: Strike all enemies with a powerful physical attack.

Strike all enemies with a powerful physical attack. Bonus Effects: +15% Aim and Physical Defense

+15% Aim and Physical Defense Conditions: Use Savagery 13 times

Level Ability Cost 1 Crescent Moon: Perform a physical attack on all targets. 1 BP 2 Vent Fury: Go berserk for the next three turns. While berserk, physical attack is increased by 50%, physical defense is reduced by 30%, and only the Attack command can be used. 18 MP 3 Double Damage: Perform a powerful physical attack on a target. 55 MP 4 Water Damage: Perform a water-imbued physical attack on a target. 32 MP 5 Bloody-Minded: Physical attacks performed by the user cannot be evaded, but will also damage them. However, this damage cannot reduce their HP below one. Passive, Costs 1 6 Free-for-All: The attacking abilities performed at random while berserk do not cost anything. Passive, Costs 1 7 Shell Split: Perform a quick physical attack on a target that will reduce their physical defense by 5% for four turns. Stats cannot be reduced below 65% of their base value. 16 MP 8 Scale Strip: Perform a quick physical attack on a target that will reduce their magical defense by 5% for four turns. Stats cannot be reduced below 65% of their base value. 16 MP 9 Unshakeable Will: Prevents all status ailments that impede the user's ability to freely choose their actions. (Sleep, paralysis, dread, berserk, confusion, charm and freezing.) Passive, Costs 1 10 Level Slash: Perform a powerful physical attack on all targets. 30% HP 11 Indiscriminate Rage: Allows regular attacks to target all enemies at full power, but causes the user's next turn to come around much later. Passive, Costs 1 12 Amped Strike: Perform an extremely powerful physical attack on a target. 120 MP 13 Flood Damage: Perform a powerful water-imbued physical attack on a target. 80 MP 14 Axe Lore: Axe aptitude increased to S. Passive, Costs 1 15 Death's Door: Perform an incredibly powerful physical attack on all targets. The lower the user's current HP, the greater the damage inflicted. 200 MP

Black Mage

You'll gain access to Black Mage when your protagonist meets Elvis and Estelle. The class is focused on offensive magic, unleashing elemental attacks to capitalize on your enemies' weaknesses. Specialties Regenerative Default: Defaulting restores a little MP. The amount depends on character level.

Defaulting restores a little MP. The amount depends on character level. Elemental spells ignore immunity and absorption. Special Ability Iceberg Blast: Strike all enemies with a powerful water-imbued magical attack.

Strike all enemies with a powerful water-imbued magical attack. Bonus Effects: +30% Magical Defense

+30% Magical Defense Conditions: Use Black Magic 12 times

Level Ability Cost 1 Fire: Perform a fire magic attack on a target/all targets. 15 MP 2 Blizzard: Perform a water magic attack on a target/all targets. 15 MP 3 Thunder: Perform a lightning magic attack on a target/all targets. 15 MP 4 Poison: Attempt to poison a target. 18 MP 5 Lunar-Powered: During the night, offensive magic, evasion and luck are increased, and 4% of MP is restored each turn. Passive, Costs 1 6 Fira: Perform a powerful fire magic attack on a target/all targets. 38 MP 7 Blizzara: Perform a powerful water magic attack on a target/all targets. 38 MP 8 Thundara: Perform a powerful lightning magic attack on a target/all targets. 38 MP 9 Aspir Attack: Restores an amount of MP based on damage inflicted with the 'Attack' command. Passive, Costs 1 10 Firaga: Perform an extremely powerful fire magic attack on a target/all targets. 66 MP 11 Blizzaga: Perform an extremely powerful water magic attack on a target/all targets. 66 MP 12 Thundaga: Perform an extremely powerful lightning magic attack on a target/all targets. 66 MP 13 Flare: Perform an incredibly powerful fire magic attack on a target. 80 MP 14 Freeze: Perform an incredibly powerful ice magic attack on a target. 80 MP 15 Burst: Perform an incredibly powerful lightning magic attack on a target. 80 MP

Bravebearer The Bravebearer job is only unlocked after completing the game's second ending and fighting Sir Sloan's ghost at his grave. It's extremely powerful, allowing you to affect the way characters gain and lose BP. Specialties Adrenaline: Increase BP by 1 when you kill an enemy.

Level Ability Cost 1 Supergravity: Deal damage to all targets equal to 25% of the user's current HP. 36 MP 2 Wall of Woe: Cause all allies and enemies to lose one BP three times at regular intervals. 84 MP 3 Sword Lore: Sword aptitude is increased to S. Passive, Costs 1 4 Practice Makes Perfect: Deal physical damage to a target based on the length of time for which the game has been played. 2 BP 5 Dawn of Odyssey: Cause all allies and enemies to gain one BP three times at regular intervals. None 6 Hypergravity: Deal damage to all targets equal to 50% of the user's current HP. 80 MP 7 Equalizer: Reduce BP by one for all allies and enemies whose BP is at one or more, and increase it by one for anyone whose BP is at minus one or below. 32 MP 8 Obliterate: Any enemy 20 or more levels below the user is instantly killed at the beginning of battle. Passive, Costs 1 9 Victory Smite: Deal physical damage to a target based on the number of battles you've won. 25% HP 10 Sub-Job Specialty 2: The second specialty listed for the user's sub-job is activated. Passive, Costs 1 11 Gigagravity: Deal damage to all targets equal to 75% of the user's current HP. 125 MP 12 Victory Double: Perform two physical attacks on a target, each dealing damage based on the number of battles you've won. 3 BP 13 Across the Board: Any ability that usually affects a single target now affects multiple targets. Passive, Costs 2 14 BP Bump: Increase all allies' BP by one. 2 BP 15 Best Practice: Perform two physical attacks on a target, each dealing damage based on the length of time for which the game has been played. 3 BP

Dragoon The Dragoon is unlocked through the main story at the beginning of Chapter 3. The job allows characters to jump to both avoid damage and attack enemies. Specialties Momentum: The power of jump gains a weight multiplier. The attack will also be faster depending on your current weight.

Level Ability Cost 1 Jump: Jump up and out of the field of battle, then come crashing down next turn, performing a powerful physical attack on a target. 1 BP 2 Sonic Thrust: Perform a physical attack on all targets. 27 MP 3 Thunder Thrust: Perform a powerful lightning-imbued physical attack on a target. 40 MP 4 Spirit Surge: Perform a powerful physical attack on an enemy that will heal an amount of the user's HP and MP based on the damage inflicted. 44 MP 5 Comeback Kid: All status ailments will be automatically removed two turns after being inflicted, at which point HP and MP will be fully restored, and BP will be reduced by one. Passive, Costs 1 6 Angon: Perform a powerful physical attack that can penetrate a target's physical Default defense. 52 MP 7 Sky High: Performs Jump on a random enemy at zero cost as soon as battle begins. Passive, Costs 1 8 Suffer in Silence: Perform a physical attack that's extremely effective on silenced targets. 30 MP 9 Soul Jump: All allies jump up and out of the field of battle, then come crashing down on their next turn, performing powerful physical attacks on random targets. 3 BP 10 Full Force: Applying spells or other abilities to multiple targets will increase their effect, including the amount of damage inflicted. Passive, Costs 1 11 Spirit-Crusher: Perform a quick physical attack on a single target that has a good chance of removing one of their BP. A critical hit is required to take BP to -2 or below. 2 BP 12 Brave Front: Spells or attacks affecting all enemies will inflict more damage the more BP the user has. Passive, Costs 1 13 Spear Lore: Spear aptitude is increased to S. Passive, Costs 1 14 Bolt Blast: Perform an extremely powerful lightning-imbued physical attack on a target. 90 MP 15 Super Jump: Jump up and out of the field of battle, then come crashing down next turn, performing a powerful physical attack on all targets. 3 BP

Freelancer

You start the game with this job, which lets your character use most of the equipment in the game and provides them with lots of abilities that are useful in almost any situation. It's well worth leveling this up early since it will give you access to passive abilities that increase JP gain rate. Specialties Stand Ground: Roughly 50% chance of surviving with one HP when taking enough damage to be knocked out. This ability will not be triggered if the user has one HP.

Roughly 50% chance of surviving with one HP when taking enough damage to be knocked out. This ability will not be triggered if the user has one HP. Late Bloomer: Boosts all stats based on the number of jobs mastered. Special ability All-Out Assault: Strike a single enemy with a powerful physical attack.

Strike a single enemy with a powerful physical attack. Bonus Effects: +20% Magical and Physical Attack

+20% Magical and Physical Attack Conditions: Use the Attack Command 12 times

Level Ability Cost 1 Examine: Reveal an enemy's HP, weaknesses and family. None 2 Treat: Restore 20% of a target's HP and 10% of their MP. 20 MP 3 Divining Rod: displays the number of unopened treasure chests nearby Passive, Costs 1 4 Forage: Search for items. The items found will depend on the user's job level. None 5 Dungeon Master: Nullifies all terrain-inflicted damage. Passive, Costs 1 6 Lucky Charm: Increase a target's luck for five turns. 15 MP 7 Self-Healing: Cures poison, blindness and silence when battle ends. Passive, Costs 1 8 Purge: Remove berserk, confusion, dread, charm, and drown from a target. 20 MP 9 JP Up: JP earned is increased by a multiple of 1.2 Passive, Costs 1 10 Square One: Remove various status effects from a target. 28 MP 11 Body Slam: deal physical damage to a target based on the user's encumbrance, and delay that target's turn. 1 BP 12 JP Up and Up: JP earned is increased by a multiple of 1.5. Increases to 1.7 when combined with JP Up. Passive, Costs 2 13 Wish Upon a Star: Increase all allies' luck for five turns. Even more effective at night. 42 MP 14 Limit Breaker: Doubles the potential effects of all stat boosts received. Passive, Costs 1 15 Mimic: Repeat the most recent action performed by the user or an ally without expending HP, MP, BP, pg or items. None

Gambler Gambler is unlocked by completing the quest Taking a Gamble at the Savalon Gaming Hall. It uses money as a resource and can deal massive damage with a little luck. Specialties All or Nothing: Pg, EXP, or JP earned at the end of battle will be 0. There is a chance instead of getting 0, you get x15. Born Lucky: Increase luck by 10% Roulette system also turns out better in your favor. Special Ability Jackpot: Completely restore all allies' MP and earn some pg into the bargain.

Completely restore all allies' MP and earn some pg into the bargain. Bonus Effects: +30% Critical Chance

+30% Critical Chance Conditions: Use gaming 10 times

Level Ability Cost 1 Odds or Evens: Spin the wheel and perform a physical attack on a target that can deal double damage depending on whether the result is odd or even. 200 pg 2 Life or Death: Spin the wheel to revive unconscious allies and restore their HP. The amount of HP restored depends on the result of the wheel, but stopping on a skull will KO the user. 666 pg 3 Flash the Cash: Spend 50 pg multiplied by the user's level to deal 1.3x that amount of damage to a target. Variable 4 More Money: Pg earned after battle increases by 10% for every party member with this ability. Passive, Costs 1 5 Spin the Wheel: Spin the wheel and receive 77 times the result in pg. 1 BP 6 Elemental Wheel: Spin a double wheel featuring both numbers and elements, and perform elemental attacks on random targets based on the result. 300 pg 7 Triples: Spin the wheel and perform a physical attack on a target. Landing on a number in the range selected will result in triple damage. 500 pg 8 Night Shift: Non-roulette abilities with a chance of triggering extra effects are more likely to do so at night. Passive, Costs 1 9 Bold Gambit: Spin a wheel featuring the numbers one to ten. Landing on ten will result in all allies or enemies earning three BP. 777 pg 10 Rare Talent: The likelihood of enemies dropping rare items increases by 10% for every party member with this ability. Passive, Costs 1 11 High Roller: Spend 10,000 pg to perform an extremely powerful physical attack on a target. 10,000 pg 12 Dealer's Choice: Trigger random effects that can affect enemies, allies or both. None 13 Even More Money: Pg earned after battle increases by 20% for every party member with this ability. Passive, Costs 2 14 Real Elemental Wheel: Spin a double wheel featuring both numbers and elements, and perform powerful elemental attacks on random targets based on the result. 700 pg 15 Unlucky Eight: Spin the wheel and perform a physical attack that will be eight times more powerful if you land on number eight. 800 pg

Hellblade The Hellblade is unlocked by defeating the game's final boss. The powerful job has access to all of the game's elemental attacks and becomes more powerful when your character is at low health. Specialties Deal with the Devil: Restore 8% HP and MP at the end of every turn. When your character gets KOed, your BP becomes -3.

Restore 8% HP and MP at the end of every turn. When your character gets KOed, your BP becomes -3. Strength in Adversity: Every time you take 25% HP damage, attack, magic attack, defense, and magic defense increases by 10% for 3 turns.

Level Ability Cost 1 Ruby Blades: Expend 25% of the user's maximum HP in order to perform three powerful fire-imbued physical attacks at regular intervals. 25% HP 2 Sapphire Blades: Expend 25% of the user's maximum HP in order to perform three powerful water-imbued physical attacks at regular intervals. 25% HP 3 Dread Blade: Attempt to fill a target with dread. 44 MP 4 Diamond Blades: Expend 25% of the user's maximum HP in order to perform three powerful lightning-imbued physical attacks at regular intervals. 25% HP 5 Minus Strike: Inflict damage on a target equal to the user's maximum HP minus their current HP. 1 BP 6 Carnelian Blades: Expend 25% of the user's maximum HP in order to perform three powerful earth-imbued physical attacks at regular intervals. 25% HP 7 Emerald Blades: Expend 25% of the user's maximum HP in order to perform three powerful wind-imbued physical attacks at regular intervals. 25% HP 8 Terrorize: Perform a physical attack that's extremely effective against targets suffering from dread. 44 MP 9 Quartz Blades: Expend 25% of the user's maximum HP in order to perform three powerful light-imbued physical attacks at regular intervals. 25% HP 10 Onyx Blades: Expend 25% of the user's maximum HP in order to perform three powerful darkness-imbued physical attacks at regular intervals. 25% HP 11 Death Throes: The user is doomed. In exchange, attack and defence are increased by 50%. Stats cannot be increased beyond 200% of their base value. 10 MP 12 Surpassing Power: The upper limit for the amount of damage that can be inflicted is increased so it can exceed 9999. Passive, Costs 1 13 Ultima Sword: Sacrifice all MP in order to inflict damage on a target proportional to the amount of MP expended. None 14 Last Resort: Physical and magical attack power increase as HP is reduced. Passive, Costs 1 15 Deathstorm: Bombard all targets with ten magical sword strikes imbued with random elements, after which the user will be left with on HP, zero MP and -3 BP. None

Monk

The Monk job is acquired by defeating Horten at the end of the game's prologue. The class allows you to fight unarmed and provides strong self-heals and debuffs. Specialties Concentration: Increases Critical Chance every time Invigorate, Inner Alchemy, or Mindfulness is used. Effects lasts the whole battle.

Increases Critical Chance every time Invigorate, Inner Alchemy, or Mindfulness is used. Effects lasts the whole battle. Single-Minded: Immune to berserk, confusion, and charm. You can also act faster when using physical command abilities Special Ability Eternal Inferno: Strike a single enemy with a powerful fire-imbued physical attack.

Strike a single enemy with a powerful fire-imbued physical attack. Bonus Effects: +15% Critical Chance and Restorative Power

+15% Critical Chance and Restorative Power Conditions: Use Martial Arts 13 times

Level Ability Cost 1 Strong Strike: Perform a physical attack on a target that deals heavy damage, but has a slightly reduced chance of landing. 18% HP 2 Inner Alchemy: Restore 20% of the user's HP and cure poison, blindness, and slow. 20 MP 3 Bare-Knuckle Brawler: Boosts user and equipment's physical attack by 80% and aim by 30% when both hands are empty. Passive, Costs 1 4 Firebird: Perform a fire-imbued physical attack on a target. Target's resistance to fire is reduced for two turns. 15% HP 5 Qigong Wave: Perform a physical attack that can penetrate a target's Default defense. 20% HP 6 Mindfulness: Restore 15% of the user's MP and cure silence, dread, and contagion. 1 BP 7 Flying Heel Drop: Perform a powerful physical attack on a target. 30% HP 8 Invigorate: Boost the user's physical attack by 15% for three turns. Stats cannot be increased beyond 200% of their base value. 20 MP 9 Tortoise Kick: Perform a physical attack on a target and delay their next turn. 10% HP 10 Flames of War: Perform an extremely powerful fire-imbued physical attack on a target. 35% HP 11 Pressure Point: Perform a physical attack that can penetrate a target's Default defense. 20% HP 12 Focal Blast: Perform an incredibly powerful physical attack on a target which will also reduce a random stat by 20% for four turns. Stats cannot be reduced below 65% of their base value. 99 MP 13 Natural Talent: Boosts physical attack and aim by 200% when no weapons, armor or accessories are equipped. Passive, Costs 2 14 Phoenix Flight: Reduce the user's HP to one, and deal the amount of HP lost as damage to a target twice. 2 BP 15 Maximize HP: Doubles maximum HP during battle. This can enable HP to exceed 9999. Passive, Costs 1

Oracle The Oracle is unlocked by defeating the final story boss in Chapter 3. The job specializes in speeding allies up and slowing enemies down through manipulating time. Specialties In One's Element: Increases damage by 40% when hitting vulnerabilities. Elemental spell costs are also reduced by 40%.

Increases damage by 40% when hitting vulnerabilities. Elemental spell costs are also reduced by 40%. Moonlighting: Equipment proficiency of sub-job is merged to your main job (whichever is higher for each weapon).

Level Ability Cost 1 Quick: Enable an ally to deliver 50% more hits with the 'Attack' command for two turns. 21 MP 2 Slow: Attempt to slow a target down. 26 MP 3 Haste: Make a target able to act more quickly for three turns. 42 MP 4 Elemental Impairment: Reduce a target's resistance to a selected element for two turns. 55 MP 5 Triple: Perform up to three quick fire, water or lightning magic attacks on a target. 20 MP 6 Elemental Supplement: Imbue a target's regular attacks and attacking abilities with a selected element for two turns. 46 MP 7 Reflect: Place a magic-reflecting barrier in front of a target for two turns. 36 MP 8 Stop: Attempt to stop a target. 44 MP 9 Elemental Ward: Increase a target's resistance to a selected element for three turns. 32 MP 10 Noble Sacrifice: When the user is knocked unconscious, any unconscious allies will be revived with full HP. One use per battle. Passive, Costs 1 11 Triplara: Perform up to three fire, water or lightning magic attacks on a target in quick succession. 55 MP 12 Hastega: Make a target able to act a lot more quickly for three turns. 70 MP 13 Quickga: Enable an ally to deliver 100% more hits with the 'Attack' command for two turns. 32 MP 14 Slowga: Attempt to slow a target down significantly. 62 MP 15 Triplega: Perform up to three powerful fire, water or lightning magic attacks on a target in quick succession. 110 MP

Phantom The Phantom is unlocked at the beginning of Chapter 4, when you'll have a choice between three bosses to pursue. This is the best job for dealing critical hits and can let characters kill enemies fast by exploiting their weaknesses. Specialties Achilles Heel: When exploiting enemy weaknesses, gain 50% critical strike chance.

When exploiting enemy weaknesses, gain 50% critical strike chance. Results Guaranteed: When using moves that can inflict status ailment, extra MP is used to have a 100% chance of inflicting the said ailment.

Level Ability Cost 1 Recurring Nightmare: Perform a single quick physical attack on a target. If the target is defeated, another action can be performed. 36 MP 2 Become Lightning: Increase the user's physical and magical attack by 25% for three turns. Stats cannot be increased beyond 200% of their base value. 20% HP 3 Dream Within a Dream: Perform three quick physical attacks on a target. 36 MP 4 Shroud: Perform a powerful darkness-imbued physical attack on a target. 46 MP 5 Milk Poison: Perform a physical attack that's extremely effective against poisoned targets. 46 MP 6 Critical Amp: Critical hit damage is increased by 30%. Passive, Costs 1 7 Flit: Enable the user to evade a single physical attack. 15% HP 8 Sick Twist: Perform a physical attack that's extremely effective against targets suffering from contagion. 46 MP 9 Turn Tables: Evading an attack will cause BP to increase by one. Passive, Costs 1 10 Rewarding Results: Inflicting a status ailment on a target will be rewarded with an extra action. Passive, Costs 2 11 Dual Wield: Equipping multiple weapons will not reduce their effectiveness. Passive, Costs 1 12 Never-Ending Nightmare: Perform an extremely powerful physical attack on a target. If the target is defeated, another action can be performed. 106 MP 13 Burial Shroud: Perform an extremely powerful darkness-imbued physical attack on a target. 96 MP 14 Frenetic Fighting: The maximum number of hits dealt by the 'Attack' command is increased from 16 to 32. Passive, Costs 1 15 Ethereal Edge: Enable the user's weapon to ignore enemies' physical defense for three turns. 66 MP

Pictomancer The Pictomancer is unlocked by completing the Wiswald arc in Chapter 2. The art-themed class focuses on debuffing enemies and works well with Bard. Specialties Self-Expression: Using Artistry on yourself doesn't consume MP.

Using Artistry on yourself doesn't consume MP. Extra Coat: The effect of Artistry is extended by 1 turn. Special Ability Dark Art: Decrease all enemies' physical and magical attack and defense for three turns. Chance of inflicting the daub status effect. Bonus Effects: +20% Magical Defense and Restorative Power Conditions: Use Artistry 12 times

Level Ability Cost 1 Disarming Scarlet: Reduce a target's physical attack by 10% for four turns. Stats cannot be reduced below 65% for four turns. 23 MP 2 Splatter: Attempt to daub a target. Targets' resistance to all elements and weapon types is reduced by one when daubed. 45 MP 3 Disenchanting Mauve: Reduce a target's magical attack by 10% for four turns. Stats cannot be reduced below 65% of their base value. 23 MP 4 Purify: Remove various status effects from a target. 28 MP 5 Incurable Coral: Reduce a target's restorative power by 10% for four turns. Stats cannot be reduced below 65% of their base value. 16 MP 6 Freehand: Inflict ten times the abilities casting cost as magical damage 1-5 times on a random target. 30 MP 7 Indefensible Teal: Reduce a target's physical defense by 10% for four turns. Stats cannot be reduced below 65% of their base value. 30 MP 8 Zappable Chartreuse: Reduce a target's magical defense by 10% for four turns. Stats cannot be reduced below 65% of their base value. 34 MP 9 Sub-Job BP Saver: The BP cost of using sub-job abilities is reduced by one. Passive, Costs 1 10 Chiaro: Perform a powerful light magic attack on a target. 60 MP 11 Scuro: Perform a powerful dark magic attack on a target. 60 MP 12 Convert MP: Taking damage will cause the user's MP to be restored by a proportional amount. Passive, Costs 1 13 Dirty Fighter: The more status ailments a target is afflicted with, the more damage is inflicted when attacking that target. Passive, Costs 1 14 Brush with Death: Attempt to inflict the doom ailment on a target. If the target is immune to doom or instant death attacks, they will receive a set amount of magical damage instead. 23 MP 15 Mass Production: For three turns, the user's Artistry abilities can be applied to multiple targets. 70 MP

Ranger At the start of Chapter 2, you'll get the chance to choose between fighting the bosses to unlock either Ranger or Red Mage. The class deals powerful attacks to enemies based on their species and allows you to ignore counters. Specialties Barrage: Increases damage by 10% for each brave used in a single turn. (last only during that attack)

Increases damage by 10% for each brave used in a single turn. (last only during that attack) Apex Predator: Makes Slayer moves more effective. Killing an enemy with a slayer move or a critical hit increases your BP by 1. Special Ability Maximum Draw: Strike a single enemy with a powerful physical attack.

Strike a single enemy with a powerful physical attack. Bonus Effects: +50% Evasion

+50% Evasion Conditions: Use Hunting 13 times

Level Ability Cost 1 Bug Slayer: Perform a physical attack on a target. Particularly effective against Insect family monsters. 28 MP 2 Plant Slayer: Perform a physical attack on a target. Particularly effective against Plant family monsters. 28 MP 3 Shadowbind: Attempt to paralyze a target. 14 MP 4 Beast Slayer: Perform a physical attack on a target. Particularly effective against Beast family monsters. 28 MP 5 Aquatic Slayer: Perform a physical attack on a target. Particularly effective against Aquatic family monsters. 28 MP 6 Counter-Savvy: The user is always able to evade physical counter abilities. Does not apply to magic and certain other abilities. Passive, Costs 1 7 Quickfire Flurry: Perform 5-8 quick physical attacks on random targets. Extra damage will be dealt to paralyzed foes. 7% HP 8 Humanoid Slayer: Perform a physical attack on a target. Particularly effective against Humanoid family monsters. 66 MP 9 Who Dares Wins: The user becomes more likely to inflict critical hits, and also immune to blindness when NP are at one or higher. 1 BP 10 Sloth Hunter: Perform two physical attacks that are extremely effective against slowed targets. 42 MP 11 Undead Slayer: Perform a physical attack on a target. Particularly effective against Undead family monsters. 38 MP 12 Demon Slayer: Perform a physical attack on a target. Particularly effective against Demon family monsters. 38 MP 13 Spirit Slayer: Perform a physical attack on a target. Particularly effective against Spirit family monsters. 48 MP 14 Bow Lore: Bow aptitude increased to S. Passive, Costs 1 15 Grand Barrage: Perform 5-8 quick physical attacks on all targets. Extra damage will be dealt to paralyzed foes. 15% HP

Red Mage At the start of Chapter 2 you'll get the chance to choose between fighting the bosses to unlock either Ranger or Red Mage. The class compliments both White and Black Mage by providing a mix of healing and offensive spells. Specialties Nuisance: All attack spells can inflict status ailments. The ailment varies by element.

All attack spells can inflict status ailments. The ailment varies by element. Chain Spell: All spells cast are performed twice at no extra MP cost. Special Ability Gale Force Flurry: Strike all enemies with a powerful win-imbed magical attack. Bonus Effects: +15% Magical Attack and Speed Conditions: Use Red Magic 13 times

Level Ability Cost 1 Stone: Perform an earth magic attack on a target/all targets. 15 MP 2 Aero: Perform a wind magic attack on a target/all targets. 15 MP 3 Heal: Restore 1000 HP to a target. 14 MP 4 Stonera: Perform a powerful earth magic attack on a target/all targets. 38 MP 5 Aerora: Perform a powerful wind magic attack on a target/all targets. 38 MP 6 Healara: Restore 2000 HP to a target. 36 MP 7 Magic Critical: Enables magical attacks to inflict critical hits. Passive, Costs 1 8 Revenge: Roughly 25% chance of the user's BP increasing by one when attacked. Passive, Costs 1 9 Healaga: Restore 3000 HP to a target. 49 MP 10 Stonega: Perform an extremely powerful earth magic attack on a target/all targets. 66 MP 11 Aeroga: Perform an extremely powerful wind magic attack on a target/all targets. 66 MP 12 Disaster: Perform an extremely powerful magical attack on a target that combines the powers of earth and wind. 100 MP 13 Quake: Perform an incredibly powerful earth magic attack on a target. 80 MP 14 Tornado: Perform an incredibly powerful wind magic attack on a target. 80 MP 15 HP/MP Converter: Using abilities during battle expends HP instead of MP, but at ten times the MP cost. Passive, Costs 2

Salve-Maker The Salve-Maker is unlocked by completing a side quest in Enderno at the beginning of Chapter 3. The class helps you get the most out of your items by letting you use them on all party members at once. Specialties Master Medic: 25% chance of item not being consumed. You also get recovery items at the end of every battle.

25% chance of item not being consumed. You also get recovery items at the end of every battle. Unencumbered: BP costs from ability is reduced by 1. Item effects are more effective when both hands are holding weapons.

Level Ability Cost 1 Compounding: Combine two items together for a range of interesting effects. None 2 Survey: Scrutinize all enemies closely, revealing their HP, vulnerabilities and family. 32 MP 3 Widen Area: Use an item on multiple targets instead of one. 55 MP 4 Philtre: Attempt to charm a target. 22 MP 5 Revive: Revive a knocked-out target with 50% of their HP restored. 25% HP 6 Status-Conscious: Increases the chance of inflicting status ailments. Passive, Costs 1 7 Heartbreak: Perform a physical attack that's extremely effective on charmed targets. 1 BP 8 Thrust and Parry: Reduces damage received by 15% x the number of weapons equipped. Damage is reduced by a further 20% if the Highwind or Dual Wield passive abilities are in effect. Passive, Costs 1 9 BP Tonic: Mix up medicine that increases BP by one, and administer it to a target. 7500 pg 10 BP Depleter: Mix up a medicine that reduces BP by one, and administer it to a target. 9000 pg 11 Analysis: Perform a quick physical attack on a target that will reveal their vulnerabilities. For the next three turns, any attacks on monsters of that family will deal vulnerability-exploiting damage. 30 MP 12 Healing Item Amp: The effects of all healing items are increased by 50%. Passive, Costs 1 13 Advanced Compounding: Combine three items together for a range of exciting effects. None 14 Double BP Tonic: Mix up a medicine that increases BP by two, and administer it to a target. 15,000 pg 15 Multimix Elixir: Make five copies of an item and administer them to a target at regular intervals. None

Shieldmaster The Shield Master is unlocked by defeating the boss at the end of the tower dungeon in Wiswald Tower during the main story arc of chapter two. The class uses the Default action to maximum effect and tanks for the party. Specialties Protect Ally: When an ally is about to fall, take the enemy's attack in a default stance.

When an ally is about to fall, take the enemy's attack in a default stance. Chivalry: Every time you take damage for allies, restore 1 BP. Special Ability Portcullis: Increase all allies' physical and magical defense for three turns.

Increase all allies' physical and magical defense for three turns. Bonus Effects: +15% Physical Attack

+15% Physical Attack Conditions: Use Shieldcraft 12 times

Level Ability Cost 1 Bodyguard: The user will step in to take damage in place of a selected ally, automatically adopting the default stance in the process. None 2 Dual Shields: Allows a shield to be equipped in each hand. Doing so increases aim by 100%. Passive, Costs 1 3 Blinding Flash: Attempts to blind all targets. 14 MP 4 The Courage to Resist: Defaulting does not increase BP, but does nullify all status ailments except slow, stop, and doom. Passive, Costs 1 5 Crushed Ice: Perform a physical attack that's extremely effective on frozen targets. 44 MP 6 Reprisal: For five turns, 50% of any damage received by the user will also be inflicted on the attacker. 40 MP 7 Defender of the People: Take up to three attacks in place of allies before the user's next turn, automatically adopting the default stance in the process. Does not apply to attacks that target all allies. None 8 Heavy Hitter: Perform a physical attack on a target. The heavier the equipment in the user's left hand, the greater the damage inflicted. 1 BP 9 Bumblewhacker: Perform a physical attack that's extremely effective on confused targets. 44 MP 10 Fast Hands: Any speed reductions caused by equipment in either hand become speed bonuses instead. Passive, Costs 1 11 No Guts, No Glory: Physical and magical defense increase with BP, but will also decrease when BP drop below zero. Passive, Costs 1 12 The Gift of Wisdom: Donates 33% of the user's maximum MP to a target. If MP is below 33% of maximum level, all available MP will be donated. 33% MP 13 Super Heavy Hitter: Perform two physical attacks on a target. The heavier the equipment in both the user's hands, the greater the damage inflicted. 2 BP 14 Firmly Grounded: Boost MP and magical attack for three turns by an amount based on the user's encumbrance. Any negative effects of being overburdened are ignored. 20% HP 15 Harsh Reprisal: For three turns, 100% of any damage received by the user will also be inflicted on the attacker. 68 MP

Spiritmaster The Swordmaster and Spiritmaster jobs are unlocked at the same time when you defeat the two bosses in Chapter 3. It is focused on healing and using light-based attacks.

Level Ability Cost 1 Healthbringer: Summon a spirit that will restore all allies' HP three times at regular intervals. Two spirits cannot be summoned at once. Summoning a new spirit will cause any existing spirit to disappear. 22 MP 2 Banish: Perform a light magic attack on a target/all targets. 10 MP 3 Devotion: Restore a target's MP by an amount equal to 20% of the user's maximum MP. 1 BP 4 Regeneration: Restore 10% of a target's HP at the end of their turn. Effect will remain until actively removed. 30 MP 5 Banishra: Perform a powerful light magic attack on a target/all targets. 38 MP 6 Reraise: A selected ally will be automatically revived if knocked out. Effect will remain until target has been revived or effect is removed. 80 MP 7 Spiritbringer: Summon a spirit that will restore all allies' MP three times at regular intervals. Two spirits cannot be summoned at once. Summoning a new spirit will cause any existing spirit to disappear. 55 MP 8 Sub-Job Speciality 1: The first specialty listed for the user's sub-job is activated. Passive, Costs 1 9 Basunabringer: Summon a spirit that will perform Basuna on all allies three times at regular intervals. Two spirits cannot be summoned at once. Summoning a new spirit will cause any existing spirit to disappear. 33 MP 10 Banishga: Perform an extremely light magic attack on a target/all targets. 66 MP 11 Purebringer: Summon a spirit that will remove status effects from all allies three times at regular intervals. Two spirits cannot be summoned at once. Summoning a new spirit will cause any existing spirit to disappear. 77 MP 12 Holy: Perform an extremely light magic attack on a target/all targets. 66 MP 13 Lifebringer: Summon a spirit that will revive all allies three times at regular intervals. Two spirits cannot be summoned at once. Summoning a new spirit will cause any existing spirit to disappear. 2 BP 14 Staff Lore: Staff aptitude is increased to S. Passive, Costs 1 15 Bravebringer: Summon a spirit that will restore a BP to all allies three times, at regular intervals. Two spirits cannot be summoned at once. Summoning a new spirit will cause any existing spirit to disappear. 1 BP

Swordmaster The Swordmaster and Spiritmaster jobs are unlocked at the same time when you defeat the two bosses in Chapter 3. The job involves using stances to counterattack. It also deals a lot of damage by attacking. Specialties Redoubled Effort: When you get attacked, the damage dealt by counterattacks increases by 10% for every 1 BP.

Level Ability Cost 1 Solid Stance: Adopt a stance from which the Attack command is automatically performed twice every time it is selected. None 2 Fluid Stance: Adopt a counterattacking stance from which the user will automatically hit back against any attack aimed at them. None 3 Counter: 50% chance of answering any physical attack with a counterattack. Will not be triggered by attacks that target the entire party. Passive, Costs 1 4 Solid Right Style: Usable when in Solid Stance. Perform a physical attack on a target that will delay their next turn. 22 MP 5 Fluid Left Style: Usable when in Fluid Stance. When attacked, hit back with a physical strike that will reduce the opponent's BP by one. This will happen every time the user is attacked until their next turn, even if they have a negative number of BP. 20 MP 6 Out with a Bang: When the user is knocked unconscious, a hugely powerful physical attack will be unleashed on the perpetrator and their allies. Passive, Costs 1 7 Divide Attention: For four turns, the user will be targeted as frequently as their most frequently targeted ally. 17 MP 8 Fourfold Flurry: Perform four physical attacks on a target in quick succession. 48 MP 9 2 Hands Are Better Than 1: Equipping a sword, axe, spear or staff in the user's right hand will result in its being used with both hands, increasing its stats to 1.4x normal levels. The user's left hand must be empty. Passive, Costs 1 10 Solid Slash: Usable when in Solid Stance. Perform a powerful physical attack on a target and bring the user's next turn around more quickly. 27 MP 11 Fluid Flow: Usable when in Fluid Stance. When attacked, hit back with a powerful physical strike that will increase the user's BP by one. This will happen every time the user is attacked until their next turn, even if they have a negative number of BP. 36 MP 12 Multitask: 33% chance of any regular attack being followed up with a further quick physical attack. Passive, Costs 1 13 Ninefold Flurry: Perform nine physical attacks on a target in quick succession. 99 MP 14 Solid Smash: Usable when in Solid Stance. Perform an extremely powerful physical attack on a target that will delay their turn, and also bring the user's next turn around more quickly. 90 MP 15 -- --

Thief

Thief is unlocked by defeating Bernard near the end of Chapter 1. They specialize in fighting with daggers and stealing items and even buffs. Specialties Sleight of Hand: Eliminates the target's buff and takes it as its own.

Eliminates the target's buff and takes it as its own. Up to No Good: Changes BP consumption abilities to MP instead. MP consumption is also halved but BP no longer recovers by defaulting. Special Ability Shakedown: Strike a single enemy with a powerful physical attack that is guaranteed to steal an item.

Strike a single enemy with a powerful physical attack that is guaranteed to steal an item. Bonus Effects: +15% Physical Attack and Speed +15%

+15% Physical Attack and Speed +15% Conditions: Use Thievery 13 times

Level Ability Cost 1 Steal: Attempt to steal an item from an enemy. None 2 Steal Breath: Perform a quick physical attack on a target that also heals the user. 27 MP 3 Flee: Escape from battle without fail. Won't work in certain encounters. 20 MP 4 Steal Spirit: Reduce a target's MP and restore MP to the user. 15% HP 5 Sky Slicer: Perform a wind-imbued physical attack on a target. 1 BP 6 Steal Courage: Attempt to steal one BP from a target. This ability has a roughly 50% chance of success. BP cannot be stolen from targets who have 0 or fewer BP. 2 BP 7 Attack Item Amp: Damage inflicted by items is increased by 50%. Passive, Costs 1 8 Mug: The user occasionally steals items when performing regular attacks. Passive, Costs 1 9 Godspeed Strike: Perform a physical attack on a target with an attack power bonus based on the user's speed. Further damage will also be inflicted after a little time has passed. 95 MP 10 Magpie: Roughly 25% chance of acquiring rare items when stealing. Passive, Costs 1 11 You Snooze, You Lose: Perform a physical attack that's extremely effective on sleeping targets. 2 BP 12 Rob Blind: When stealing, two items can be acquired at once. Passive, Costs 1 13 Tornado's Edge: Perform an extremely powerful wind-imbued physical attack on a target. 70 MP 14 Dagger Lore: Dagger aptitude increased to S. Passive, Costs 1 15 Rest in Peace: Attacking sleeping enemies will not wake them up. Passive, Costs 1

Vanguard

The Vanguard job is unlocked by defeating Dag in the game's first boss fight. The class focuses on attracting the attention of enemies while also debilitating them. Some of its powers require a shield. Specialties Shield Bearer: Equipping a shield does not negatively affect speed, aim, or evasion

Equipping a shield does not negatively affect speed, aim, or evasion Attention Seeker: 50% of target chance is added to physical attack and 10% to critical chance. Special Ability Fault Line: Strike a single enemy with a powerful earth-imbued physical attack.

Strike a single enemy with a powerful earth-imbued physical attack. Bonus effects : +30% Physical Defense

: +30% Physical Defense Conditions: Use Heroics 13 times

Level Ability Cost 1 Cross Cut: Perform two physical attacks on a target in quick succession. 18 MP 2 Shield Bash: Use equipped shield to perform an earth-imbued physical attack on a target and slightly delay their next turn. 10% HP 3 Defang: Perform a physical attack on a target and decrease their physical attack by 7% for five turns. Stats cannot be reduced below 65% of their base value. 12 MP 4 Skull Bash: Perform a weak physical attack on a target and decrease their magical attack by 7% for five turns. Stats cannot be decreased below 65% of their base value. 12 MP 5 Pain into Gain: Taking damage in battle while not Defaulting has a roughly 30% chance to increase your physical attack power by 1-3%. Passive, Costs 1 6 Aggravate: Increase the user's likelihood of being targeted by 25% for three turns. Stats cannot be increased beyond 200% of their base value. None 7 Sword of Stone: Perform a powerful earth-imbued physical attack on a target. 26 MP 8 Shield Stun: Use equipped shield to perform a quick physical attack on a target and significantly delay their next turn. 25% HP 9 Defensive Offence: Performing an attack with a weapon equipped will cause all damage to the user to be reduced to 70% until their next turn. Passive, Costs 1 10 Enrage: Guarantee that an enemy's next two actions will be aimed at the user. 24 MP 11 The Gift of Courage: Give one of the user's own BP to a target. 1 BP 12 Neo Cross Slash: Perform two powerful physical attacks on a target in quick succession. 54 MP 13 Infuriate: Increase the user's likelihood of being targeted by 50% for three turns. Stats cannot be increased beyond 200% of their base value. 40 MP 14 Quake Blade: Perform an extremely powerful earth-imbued physical attack on a target. 70 MP 15 Ultimatum: Perform an extremely powerful physical attack on all targets, after which the user is less likely to be targeted until their next turn comes around. 1 BP

White Mage

The White Mage job is unlocked by defeating Selene as part of the game's first boss fight. White Mages are the premier healers in the game, capable of resurrecting fallen allies and removing nasty debuffs. Specialties Angelic Ward: Roughly 30% chance of any damage received being halved.

Roughly 30% chance of any damage received being halved. Holistic Medicine: White Magic spells affect the whole party. Special Ability Sacred Light: Greatly restore all allies' HP and cure all status ailments.

Greatly restore all allies' HP and cure all status ailments. Bonus Effects: +15% Magical and Physical Defense

+15% Magical and Physical Defense Conditions: Use White Magic 12 times

Level Ability Cost 1 Cure: Restore a little of a target's/multiple targets' HP. 8 MP 2 Protect: Increase a target's physical defense by 15% for three turns. Stats cannot be increased beyond 200% of their base value. 11 MP 3 Shell: Increase a target's magical defense by 15% for three turns. Stats cannot be increased beyond 200% of their base value. 13 MP 4 Raise: Revive a knocked-out target and restore a few HP. 25 MP 5 Solar-Powered: During the daytime, restorative power, aim, and luck are increased, and 4% of MP is restored each turn. Passive, Costs 1 6 Cura: Restore some of a target's/multiple targets' HP. 28 MP 7 Benediction: Increase the user's restorative power by 30% for three turns. Stats cannot be increased beyond 200% of their base value. 15% HP 8 Basuna: Cure a target of poison, blindness, silence, sleep, paralysis, contagion, freezing and daubing. 22 MP 9 Drain Attack: Restores an amount of HP based on damage inflicted with the Attack command. Passive, Costs 1 10 Arise: Revive a knocked-out target with full HP. 95 MP 11 Better than Ever: When the user is healed beyond maximum HP, their maximum HP is temporarily increased by the remainder. Passive, Costs 1 12 Curaga: Restore a lot of a target's/multiple targets' HP. 60 MP 13 Esuna: Cure most of a target's status ailments. 45 MP 14 Above and Beyond: When a target is healed beyond maximum HP, their maximum HP is temporarily increased by the remainder. Passive, Costs 2 15 Raise All: Revive multiple knocked-out targets with full HP. 110 MP

