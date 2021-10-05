What you need to know
- Sam Catlin has signed an overall deal with Apple TV+.
- The producer and writer will develop scripted projects for Apple's streaming service.
- Catlin will do so under his production company Short Drive Entertainment.
The co-executive producer of "Breaking Bad" is going to be developing his next projects at Apple.
As reported by Deadline, Sam Catlin, best known for working as a producer on AMC's "Breaking Bad" and "Preacher," has signed an overall deal with Apple TV+.
Under the deal, the writer, producer, and showrunner will develop and produce scripted projects for Apple's streaming service. The work will go through Catlin's production company Short Drive Entertainment.
In addition to his work on Preacher, which starred Dominic Cooper and Ruth Negga, he was a co-exec producer on AMC's Breaking Bad.
Before joining the Bryan Cranston drug drama in 2009, he wrote on NBC crime drama Kidnapped, as well as shortlived Julianna Marguiles Fox legal drama Canterbury's Law. Under an overall deal with Sony Pictures Television, he also co-exec produced Fox's adaptation of Australian drama Rake.
Catlin is the latest writer/producer to sign an overall deal with the Cupertino-based tech company, following the likes of Misha Green, Tracy Oliver, Siân Heder and Annie Weisman.
It is currently unclear what projects will come out of the new deal, but if Catlin can come up with something even close to "Breaking Bad," Apple could have a megahit on its hands. If you want to enjoy the new series that Catlin produces in the best quality possible, check out our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2021.
You can also go ahead and pick up the latest generation of the Apple TV 4K.
