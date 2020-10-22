What you need to know
- Bride is coming to Apple TV+.
- Scarlett Johansson will both produce and star in the film.
- It follows a woman, created by an entrepreneur, who breaks free to explore the world.
Reported by Deadline, Scarlett Johansson is coming to Apple TV+ in a new film called Bride. The actress will reportedly both produce and star in the film, which is being made by Apple and A24. Sebastián Lelio, best known for films like A Fantastic Woman, Disobedience, and Gloria, has signed on to direct.
Bride follows the story of a woman who was created by an entrepreneur. She eventually escapes and navigates a cruel world while finding her own identity.
The plot follows a woman created to be an ideal wife — the singular obsession of a brilliant entrepreneur. When she rejects her creator, she's forced to flee her confined existence, confronting a world that sees her as a monster. It is on the run that she finds her true identity, her surprising power, and the strength to remake herself as her own creation.
The film is the latest collaboration between Apple and A24, who are set to debut their latest film, On The Rocks, tomorrow on Apple TV+. The film, from the mind of Sophia Coppola, stars Bill Murray and Rashida Jones. The Sky Is Everywhere, starring Cherry Jones and Jason Segel, is also set to debut at a later date.
Apple TV+ also just premiered Letter To You, the Bruce Springsteen documentary, a day early than it originally planned.
