Bruce Springsteen documentary debuts ahead of schedule on Apple TV+

What you need to know
- 'Bruce Springsteen's Letter to You' is out now on Apple TV+.
- It was meant to come out on October 23.
- Looks like it debuted a day early!
Apple TV+ documentary Bruce Springsteen's Letter to You has debuted on the platform a full day before its official release date.
As spotted by Sigmund Judge:
As mentioned, the documentary follows Springsteen as he records his new album 'Letter to You' live with the E Street Band. From Apple:
"Bruce Springsteen's Letter to You" captures Bruce Springsteen recording his new album "Letter To You" live with the full E Street Band, and includes final take performances of 10 originals from the new record. The feature-length vérité documentary features full performances from the E Street Band, in-studio footage, never-before-seen archival material, and a deeper look into "Letter To You" from Springsteen himself. Written by Springsteen and directed by his frequent collaborator Thom Zimny, the film is a tribute to the E Street Band, to rock music itself, and to the role it has played in Springsteen's life.
Springsteen's new album will debut October 23 and according to NME is his best work in 20 years.
The 90-minute documentary is available to stream now on Apple TV+.
Also debuting on Apple TV+ this week is On the Rocks, a comedy series about a New York mother who teams up with her father to tail her husband who is acting suspiciously. It stars Rashida Jones, Marlon Wayans, and Bill Murray.
A recent report confirmed that the number one show on Apple TV+ during Q3 of 2020 was comedy Ted Lasso, which accounted for nearly 20% of Apple TV+ streaming during the period despite only being released in August.
