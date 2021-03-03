What you need to know
- Brydge has announced a firmware update to bring native multi-touch to the iPad Pro+ keyboard.
- The update will be available in April.
- It is also launching its first co-branded product with Otterbox later this month.
Brydge, the popular maker of keyboards for the entire iPad lineup, has announced that it is bringing native multi-touch to its line of iPad Pro+ keyboards.
Nick Smith, Co-CEO & Founder of Brydge, says that the company knew enabling future firmware updates would be crucial to the success of its keyboard lineup when they launched the Pro+ lineup back in 2020.
"We knew from day one that our firmware would be a key part in the continuous improvement of our iPad keyboards. This update is a true game-changer and we couldn't be more excited to deliver a user experience to both existing and future customers that is on par with the best."
The firmware update, which is set to be released in April, will be available to download through the Brydge Connect iPadOS app. The company is also encouraging customers to join its Beta Program to test the feature out before it is publicly available. - Brian Kenton, Head of Product Development at Brydge, says that multi-touch is at the heart of the iPad experience, so the company is happy to now offer it on their keyboards.
"The introduction of trackpad support has redefined how users interact with the iPad. We want iPad users to get the most out of iPadOS and its features, and multi-touch is at the heart of this."
The company is also preparing to launch the Brydge 10.2 MAX+ for iPad (8th & 7th generation), the company's first co-branded product with Otterbox.
- The largest multi-touch trackpad available for the iPad (7th & 8th Gen)
- Detachable MILL-STD-810G iPad case with 4-foot drop protection
- New magnetic snap-fit hinge design
- Longest battery life to ever be included in a Brydge keyboard
The Brydge 10.2 MAX+ for iPad will be available later this month and retail for $129.
