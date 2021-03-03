Brydge, the popular maker of keyboards for the entire iPad lineup, has announced that it is bringing native multi-touch to its line of iPad Pro+ keyboards.

Nick Smith, Co-CEO & Founder of Brydge, says that the company knew enabling future firmware updates would be crucial to the success of its keyboard lineup when they launched the Pro+ lineup back in 2020.

"We knew from day one that our firmware would be a key part in the continuous improvement of our iPad keyboards. This update is a true game-changer and we couldn't be more excited to deliver a user experience to both existing and future customers that is on par with the best."

The firmware update, which is set to be released in April, will be available to download through the Brydge Connect iPadOS app. The company is also encouraging customers to join its Beta Program to test the feature out before it is publicly available. - Brian Kenton, Head of Product Development at Brydge, says that multi-touch is at the heart of the iPad experience, so the company is happy to now offer it on their keyboards.

"The introduction of trackpad support has redefined how users interact with the iPad. We want iPad users to get the most out of iPadOS and its features, and multi-touch is at the heart of this."

The company is also preparing to launch the Brydge 10.2 MAX+ for iPad (8th & 7th generation), the company's first co-branded product with Otterbox.