BTS radio smashes Apple Music record for biggest show

Apple Music's new BTS radio show has broken the 2022 record for biggest show with its first episode, the platform has announced.

Apple Music stated over the weekend:

BTSARMY you did it! @BTS_twt broke the record for biggest show of the year with their debut episode of #BTSRadio on Apple Music 1.

BTS's new show, BTS Radio: Past & Present was announced last week, beginning on May 28. The group will host three shows, from that report:

ABC News reports that the group will "take listeners on their quest to stardom while sharing stories and songs that helped shaped them." "We wanted to use this radio show to celebrate nine years of BTS with you guys and with our ARMY all over the world," said RM of the seven-member boy band — which also includes J-Hope, Suga, Jungkook, V, Jin and Jimin. "Every episode is dedicated to you," RM continues. "And we wanted to share the BTS songs that help tell our story."

The first episode, which aired last week, gave listeners a look at the songs that helped inspire the unique sound of BTS. Next week an episode will play host to some of the band's favorite songs, and the final episode will look at how the band handled its explosion in popularity and global fame.

