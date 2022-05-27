K-pop outfit BTS will host their own three-episode Apple Music 1 radio show beginning May 28 with new episodes arriving weekly. The first one will premiere at 6 am PDT. The show will be called BTS Radio: Past & Present.

ABC News reports that the group will "take listeners on their quest to stardom while sharing stories and songs that helped shaped them."

"We wanted to use this radio show to celebrate nine years of BTS with you guys and with our ARMY all over the world," said RM of the seven-member boy band — which also includes J-Hope, Suga, Jungkook, V, Jin and Jimin. "Every episode is dedicated to you," RM continues. "And we wanted to share the BTS songs that help tell our story."

The first episode is set to look at the songs that inspired their unique sound, while the second will see the band choose some of their fans' favorite songs. The final episode will take a closer look at how the band managed to explode beyond the K-pop scene and achieve global acclaim.

Apple Music continues to leverage its relationship with labels and artists to provide exclusive content like this. It recently held a special live concert featuring Harry Styles and his latest album, while collaborations between Apple Music and high-profile artists are far from rare.

Apple Music is available as a $4.99 per month subscription and is also available as part of the Apple One subscription bundle, too.