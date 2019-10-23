Apple TV+ finally goes live next week after years of rumors on the outside and hard work on the inside. A new report by Bloomberg Businessweek looks into how Apple set about entering the world of Hollywood. And where it struggled to fit in.

Much of what is covered in the piece is information that has already been made available in recent weeks and months, but a refresher never hurts. There are also some nuggets of new information in here, too. Including the fact that Apple upset some of its A-list stars because they weren't involved when Apple TV+ was initially unveilled. Apple TV+ execs Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht were left to pick up the pieces.