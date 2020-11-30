If you've been spending a lot more time at home and want to liven things up, Sonos One SL speakers can be used as part of a home theater system paired with a Playbar , PlayBase , or Beam, or just set up in multiple rooms over Wi-Fi to play music throughout your space. Now is the perfect time to pick them up as the speakers are $110 off for Cyber Monday and Amazon is also throwing in a $10 gift card with your purchase.

Set up a home theater or connect your home with music with these compact speakers, which let you stream sound from an Apple device.

The speakers can be controlled with the Sonos app or Apple Airplay 2, which will let you stream sound directly from your iPhone or iPad. You can even ask Siri to play Apple music. Setup takes just a few minutes and the devices are small enough to fit just about anywhere. Put one on your kitchen counter to provide some tunes while you cook, or tuck it in your bookshelf to make sure it's kept safe from kids or pets. It's even humidity resistant so you can put it in the bathroom if you like having some wake up music to sing along to in the shower.

Just to sweeten the deal, Amazon is tossing in a $10 gift card. It's physical, so you can give it to someone else as a little stocking stuffer or just use it yourself for your next Amazon purchase. Sonos is one of the most trusted brands in sound and these speakers deliver fantastic quality that will help liven up your home. Take advantage of this discount and save money if you decide you want to buy a third speaker to expand your sound system.