A slightly new design, but the bands stay the same.

Although it wasn't the redesign many thought it would be, the Apple Watch Series 7 looks slightly different from last year's model. Yes, the screen is bigger. The Apple Watch Series 7 is about 20% more screen area than the Series 6 from last year, and the bezels are about 40% thinner.

This has also increased the case size of the Apple Watch Series 7 by a small amount. The Apple Watch Series 7 comes in two sizes — 41mm and 45mm — each 1mm larger than the previous Series 6.

Luckily, Apple has stated that all previous bands will work with the Apple Watch Series 7, so you don't need to go and replace all your best Apple Watch bands if you plan on picking up the newest Apple Watch.

Getting the band you need

Of course, as always, you'll need the appropriate band size for the appropriate watch size. The previous bands that fit the 40mm Apple Watch Series 6 will fit the Series 7, and the 44mm bands will fit the new 45mm size. Remember, since all bands will be compatible with the new Apple Watch, there's no reason to wait till the Apple Watch Series 7 launches to buy new bands if you're looking for a new look.