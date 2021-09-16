Best answer: Yes, all previous Apple Watch bands are compatible with the Apple Watch Series 7.
A slightly new design, but the bands stay the same.
Although it wasn't the redesign many thought it would be, the Apple Watch Series 7 looks slightly different from last year's model. Yes, the screen is bigger. The Apple Watch Series 7 is about 20% more screen area than the Series 6 from last year, and the bezels are about 40% thinner.
This has also increased the case size of the Apple Watch Series 7 by a small amount. The Apple Watch Series 7 comes in two sizes — 41mm and 45mm — each 1mm larger than the previous Series 6.
Luckily, Apple has stated that all previous bands will work with the Apple Watch Series 7, so you don't need to go and replace all your best Apple Watch bands if you plan on picking up the newest Apple Watch.
Getting the band you need
Of course, as always, you'll need the appropriate band size for the appropriate watch size. The previous bands that fit the 40mm Apple Watch Series 6 will fit the Series 7, and the 44mm bands will fit the new 45mm size. Remember, since all bands will be compatible with the new Apple Watch, there's no reason to wait till the Apple Watch Series 7 launches to buy new bands if you're looking for a new look.
Our pick
WFEAGL Apple Watch Band Top Grain Leather
Perhaps you'd like a genuine leather band, but you'd like to spend less money than Apple charges. Enter WFEAGL. This top-grain leather band comes in a dizzying array of leather colors and plenty of hardware color options too. It comes in both Apple Watch sizes, and it adjusts to fit wrists ranging from 5.3 to 7.7 inches. It even comes with a TPU screen protector to prevent damage to your watch.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
