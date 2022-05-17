Best answer: The latest iPhones and iPads shouldn't have any issues running Apex Legends Mobile as long as they have enough space and have upgraded to iOS 11.0 or later.
What is Apex Legends Mobile?
It is a free battle royale hero shooter that was specifically designed for mobile devices. It's important to note that it is a modified version of the console and PC version of the game.
Teams of players attempt to take others out so they can remain the last ones standing on the battlefield. Apex Legends Mobile characters each have unique strengths and abilities, so players can figure out which one works best with their play styles.
Apex Legends Mobile iOS Requirements
Anyone with a recent iPhone or iPad should be able to easily play Apex Legends Mobile. If you have an older device, you'll want to make sure it meets these requirements.
- Device: iPhone 6S or later
- OS version: 11.0 or later
- CPU: A9
- Space: 4 GB , 2 GB RAM
Does Apex Legends Mobile have controller support on iOS?
Technically, controller support has not been optimized for Apex Legends Mobile, however, using most console controllers and iPhone controllers should work. Full controller optimization had been planned for launch; however, Respawn said it needed more time to work on it. That being said, Respawn has gone on to say that will be available "in the near future."
Does Apex Legends Mobile offer crossplay or cross-progression?
Apex Legends Mobile is a separate game from the original Apex Legends hero shooter, and as such, it only works on mobile devices. This means that it cannot connect with your Apex Legends account on console or PC.
The upside here is that Apex Legends Mobile has specifically been catered to iOS and Android users for a playing experience that's a bit different from the original game.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
All the limited and special edition Nintendo Switch consoles you can buy
Don't want your Nintendo Switch to look like everyone else's? These limited edition Switch consoles will stand out in a crowd — and you can buy one today.
Get new Joy-Con for your Switch with these third-party options
If you're looking for new Joy-Con controllers for your Nintendo Switch, third-party options are available! Check out our list of the best third-party Joy-Cons for Switch.
Stay fit at home with these Nintendo Switch workout games
The portability of the Nintendo Switch makes it a great way to stay fit, even if you're on the go. Check out these best workout games for the Nintendo Switch and keep up with your fitness.