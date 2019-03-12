Can you add more storage space to the Kodak Printomatic?

Best answer: While you can't add more storage space for Zink paper, the Kodak Printomatic comes with a microSD card slot, letting you store up to 32GB of photos on a card that you can then use to transfer photos to external devices.

You can digitally back up your Kodak Printomatic photos

Out of the box, the Kodak Printomatic has a very limited amount of internal storage, holding only up to three images at a time. This is less long-term storage and more of a queue, as the photos you snap take a little time to print. The internal memory allows you to keep shooting.

However, if you want a more long-term solution, the Printomatic has a microSD card slot, letting you expand the storage on your camera. Not only that, but you can eject the card, and connect it to a Mac, PC, or, assuming you have the equipment to do so, your mobile device for backup or digital sharing. Be aware that the Printomatic takes microSD cards with up to 32GB of storage.

Find the card that's right for you

There is a wide selection of microSD cards out there for you to choose from, with brands like SanDisk, Samsung, Lexar, and more all offering cards to fit your purposes. Remember, you're looking for no more than 32GB when looking for a card, which actually means you should save some money — 32GB is now the base level of storage on a lot of SD and microSD cards.

For instance, Samsung makes a solid 32GB card that comes in at around $11. If you're looking something a little faster, or maybe something from a brand you trust more, check out this collection of microSD cards for the Polaroid Pop, an instant camera that works very similarly to the Kodak Printomatic.