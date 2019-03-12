Can you add more storage space to the Kodak Printomatic?

Best answer: While you can't add more storage space for Zink paper, the Kodak Printomatic comes with a microSD card slot, letting you store up to 32GB of photos on a card that you can then use to transfer photos to external devices.
- A microSD card: Samsung 32GB EVO Plus MicroSD card ($11 at Amazon)
- Get the camera: Kodak Printomatic ($68 at Amazon)
You can digitally back up your Kodak Printomatic photos
Out of the box, the Kodak Printomatic has a very limited amount of internal storage, holding only up to three images at a time. This is less long-term storage and more of a queue, as the photos you snap take a little time to print. The internal memory allows you to keep shooting.
However, if you want a more long-term solution, the Printomatic has a microSD card slot, letting you expand the storage on your camera. Not only that, but you can eject the card, and connect it to a Mac, PC, or, assuming you have the equipment to do so, your mobile device for backup or digital sharing. Be aware that the Printomatic takes microSD cards with up to 32GB of storage.
Find the card that's right for you
There is a wide selection of microSD cards out there for you to choose from, with brands like SanDisk, Samsung, Lexar, and more all offering cards to fit your purposes. Remember, you're looking for no more than 32GB when looking for a card, which actually means you should save some money — 32GB is now the base level of storage on a lot of SD and microSD cards.
For instance, Samsung makes a solid 32GB card that comes in at around $11. If you're looking something a little faster, or maybe something from a brand you trust more, check out this collection of microSD cards for the Polaroid Pop, an instant camera that works very similarly to the Kodak Printomatic.
The microSD card
Samsung 32GB EVO Plus MicroSD card
A solid card that's fast enough
Writing files at up to 90MB/s, Samsung's EVO Plus card will be fast enough to handle the 10-megapixel files produced by the Kodak Printomatic. This card is also water and temperature resistant, meaning you should be able to take it out in the elements without worry.
The camera
Kodak Printomatic
A fun instant camera with expandable storage
Kodak's Printomatic is a great choice when you're looking for an instant camera. It uses Zink paper, so you don't need to worry about changing out ink, and the expandable storage means that you can back up your photos digitally, or share them online from your PC, Mac, or mobile device.
