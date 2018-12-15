Best answer: Thanks to AirPlay, you can mirror your Mac mini's display on your Apple TV. You can do this with any Mac. If you'd like to do the mirroring with a cable, skip the Apple TV and use just a television.

Let's mirror this

You can mirror your Mac mini's display on your Apple TV. In doing so, whatever you're doing on your computer will appear on your connected television. You can connect wirelessly using AirPlay.

To use AirPlay on both your Apple TV and Mac mini, make sure you're using the latest version of tvOS and macOS, respectively.

About AirPlay

With AirPlay, you can stream video and mirror your display from iPhone, iPad, or Mac to Apple TV. The technology also lets you stream audio to Apple TV and any compatible speakers. The AirPlay technology is ideally suited for entertainment, education, and enterprise use.

What about connecting the two through cables?

You don't need to do this. The only purpose for connecting an Apple TV to a Mac is to mirror the computer. When using a cable (not AirPlay), connect to an actual television and eliminate Apple TV from the equation.

If you have an HDTV and a Mac with a Thunderbolt port, Mini DisplayPort, or HDMI port, you should be fine. The 2018 Mac mini supports all three of these through the use of one of its Thunderbolt 3 or USB 3 ports.