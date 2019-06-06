Best Answer: Yes, you'll be able to choose from eight different character options and it looks like you'll also eventually be able to change clothes and accessories. Whether or not you'll be able to choose hair color and eye color is still unknown, but unlikely.

You'll be able to choose between eight different looks, but it's unclear if things like hair color and eye color can be specifically selected. It looks like the overall facial shape is the same for all male characters and again for all female characters. You could change the hair styles of your character in Pokémon X and Y, but we're not yet sure if this will be an option in Sword and Shield.

From what we've seen, it looks like players will be able to don a variety of shirts, pants, shorts, hats, socks, shoes, jackets, and bags in-game. In a scene showing the new co-op multiplayer mode each character is shown wearing distinctly different clothes and carrying different shaped bags. However, if this game sticks with tradition, the starting outfit will be the same for all female characters, and again the same for all male characters.

In some previous core Pokémon games, trainers could buy unique outfits from each town they encountered as long as you had enough money to make the purchase. It hasn't been confirmed yet, but we're pretty sure it will be the same for Sword and Shield. Every image and trailer depicting a gym battle has shown the playable character dressed up in a sports uniform, similar to a soccer jersey. It's unclear if this outfit will be a regular option for players to use or if it automatically gets put on whenever you enter a gym.

Making a unique look for Max Battle Raids

Being able to change the look of your character is going to be a bit more important in Sword and Shield compared to past games because of multiplayer co-op when doing Max Battle Raids. You'll want your character to stand out! We hope Sword and Shield will offer plenty of options so each character can truly look unique.

As silly as it might sound, being able to customize the look and outfit for your character is a big draw for many games, including Pokémon. You can spend a long time mixing and matching outfits to get the perfect look, but you'll ultimately feel more connected to the game you're playing.