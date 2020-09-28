As of right now, you can't download Fortnite on iPhone or iPad. Apple recently terminated Epic Games' developer account on the App Store following a legal battle. This means that there's no way for you to reinstall Fortnite on your iPhone or iPad. You can still play it if you have it already installed, but Apple is blocking any further updates to the game, so you won't be able to play any of the upcoming seasons or face players using other platforms. Apple terminated Epic Games' account from the App Store, making it impossible to download Fortnite on iPhone and iPad In case you didn't notice, Fortnite, arguably the most popular game in the world, has been removed from the App Store and Play Store. This was because of a dispute that started between Epic Games and Apple. This issue caused Apple to delete Fortnite from the App Store, making it impossible to find or download Fortnite on iPhone or iPad. Get an iPhone SE with Mint Mobile service for $30/mo If you downloaded Fortnite before, there was a way to download it. You just needed to check your previously purchased apps on your App Store profile, search for Fortnite, and reinstall it. Sadly, this method is no longer an option. Epic Games shared that Apple terminated its developer account, which means there's no possible way to download Fortnite on iPhone, iPad, or even your Mac computer. Is there any way to play Fortnite on iPhone or iPad?

As of right now, the only way to download Fortnite on iPhone or iPad is if you already have the game installed. But, before you start looking for an iPhone with Fortnite installed on eBay, you must know that it won't be as fun as you think. Epic Games stated that Apple is blocking any Fortnite updates on any Apple device. This means that any future updates, including the current Chapter 2 - Season 4 update, will no longer be available on iPhone or iPad. Plus, even if you still decide to play it, you'll only be matched with other iPhone or iPad players since cross-platform matchmaking is also unavailable. The only players you'll face will be other iPhone or iPad users, which makes it a lot less fun. Apple is not playing around on this one. When will Fortnite be available on the App Store again? As of right now, nobody knows for sure. Epic Games has filled different complaints against Apple and Google, but until those are settled, we don't know exactly if or when Fortnite will be available again on the App Store and Play Store. There's even the possibility that, after everything settles, Apple won't give Epic Games its developer account back. However, all that remains to be seen. You can't download Fortnite on iPhone or iPad but…