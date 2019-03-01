Can you film video with the Polaroid OneStep+?

Best answer: The Polaroid OneStep+ may have a few bells and whistles from the modern age of digital cameras, but you can't take video with it. If you want a Polaroid camera that does that, you'll want to look at a Pop.

The Polaroid OneStep+ does not take video

The Polaroid OneStep+ is a modern version of Polaroid's classic instant camera. While Polaroid has produced other versions of the OneStep, such as the OneStep 2, in recent years, the OneStep+ is the first model of this instant camera incorporating modern features such as Bluetooth connectivity. The OneStep+ also connects to the Polaroid Originals app, which allows you to remotely interact with the camera for remote trigger functionality, as well as access to features for double exposure, light painting, and more.

But Bluetooth connectivity and app control are where the modern feature set of the OneStep+ end. Other than those capabilities, the OneStep+ acts like a classic Polaroid instant camera. It takes Polaroid's i-Type and 600 films, and instantly prints a photo after you take it.

If you want a Polaroid camera that takes video, check out the Polaroid Pop

Polaroid's Pop camera, a more smartphone-like instant camera, lets you quickly print out the photos you take. It also takes video at both 720p and 1080p full HD. Both images and video captured with the Polaroid Pop can be stored on a microSD card.

The Pop also serves as an excellent instant camera, allowing you to edit photos before you print them directly from the camera. The images print on 4-by-3-inch Zink paper in the classic Polaroid style, complete with a large, white chin at the bottom.