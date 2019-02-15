Best answer: The Polaroid Snap can't record video. It's strictly an instant camera that lets you take photos on the fly. However, there's a similar Polaroid product that does allow you to record video: the Polaroid Snap Touch.

What is the Polaroid Snap?

The Polaroid Snap is a 10MP instant camera that uses ZINK Zero Ink technology to print 2-by-3 inch full-color prints directly from the camera. Available in multiple colors, including white, black, light blue, and red, the camera offers three color modes: normal, black and white, and vintage sepia tone. With the Polaroid Snap, you can instantly take photos with or without the Polaroid Classic Border logo.

No video, but ...

The Polaroid Snap wasn't designed to take video. However, it does come with some unique features that make it worth considering. These features include a photo booth mode that takes six quick pictures in 10 seconds. There's also the ability to store up to 32GB in photos using microSD storage; disks sold separately.

Are you looking for more? The ZINK paper requires no ink cartridges or ribbons. Just place the paper in the machine and forget about it. Each piece of paper even comes with an adhesive backing so you can stick your creations anywhere.

About the Snap Touch

The Snap Touch, which arrived a year after the original, does feature video-recording. The 13MP camera also uses ZINK Zero Ink technology for instantly printing photos. There's also a 3.5-inch LCD touchscreen which you can use to see your photos before and after snapping. The Polaroid Snap Touch offers 1080p full HD video recording capability; images and video can be stored on a microSD card up to 128GB.

As you can imagine, it costs about twice as much as the original Polaroid Snap, so take that into consideration before purchasing.