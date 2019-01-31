Best answer: This isn't your grandparent's Polaroid camera. Yes, besides taking instant photos, you can use the Polaroid Pop to take 1080p/720p HD video.

Return of a classic

The Polaroid Pop is an all-in-one camera that allows you to take instant photos and videos on the fly. Like similar products on the market, the Polaroid Pop hopes to bring instant cameras to a new generation of users. Thanks to Wi-Fi connectivity and the free Polaroid Pop app, you can share content with social media and print image stories on your smartphone. Pop pictures measure 3.5-by-4.25 inches and come with the iconic Polaroid border. You can use the device's 3.97-inch touchscreen to frame, shoot, and also add objects to your creations, including filters, borders, stickers, emoji, captions, and more. Perhaps best of all, you can print the photos when you want to, not necessarily when they're snapped.

About that video

The 20MP Instant Print Digital Camera allows you to take 1080p/720p HD video with a built-in microphone and speaker. Use it to record home movies and 15-second GIFs, all in high-definition. However, like with any camera, if you're going to be taking a lot of videos, you're going to want to save these videos (and images) on a separate microSD, microSDHC, or microSDXC (up to 128GB). We recommend the SanDisk Ultra 128GB microSDXC due to its low price.

Zink paper

The Polaroid Pop works with patented Zink Zero-Ink printing technology. Each sheet is smudge-proof, and water- and tear-resident. Prints dry to touch and include a protective polymer overcoat. Zink paper is available in packs of 10, 20, and 40 sheets.