Best answer: Yes, the Polaroid Snap accepts microSD cards up to 32GB so you can save your photos for later use. Unfortunately, you can't print photos directly from the card.

What is the Polaroid Snap?

The Polaroid Snap is a 10MP instant camera that uses ZINK Zero Ink technology to print 2-by-3-inch full-color prints directly from the camera. Available in multiple colors, including white, black, light blue, and red, the camera offers three color modes: normal, black and white, and vintage sepia tone.

With the Polaroid Snap, you can instantly take photos with or without the Polaroid Classic Border logo. Other features include a selfie mirror, a photobooth tool, and a countdown timer.

Snap those photos

The Polaroid Snap prints images as they're being taken. However, if you have a microSD card installed, those images will be saved for later use. Once the photos are on the card, you can use them elsewhere. For example, you can take the card to retail locations that print images or use your Mac or PC to edit the photos, then print them on your home printer — assuming your computer can read microSD cards.

But ...

Photos stored on the microSD card cannot be printed later from the camera. However, if you connect the camera to your computer, you can print the images using an external printer since the microSD card serves as an external hard drive in this case.

If you're looking for an instant camera where you can print from the microSD card, or if the Polaroid Snap isn't doing it for you, there are other options.