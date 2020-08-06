If you want to check out the app extensions that are available in Apple's built-in Maps app but can't seem to figure out how to enable them, read on.
Maps extensions became available starting with iOS 10. My colleagues swooned over all of the cool app extensions and what they could do.
Unfortunately, I couldn't find them.
"Do you have OpenTable on your iPhone?" "Is Uber available in your area?" Yup and yup. Still no toggle switch in Settings. When I tried to enable an app that I knew was available as an app extension, I got nothin'.
The fix!
Turns out, the problem was that I hadn't downloaded a supported app. From there, you must also enable an app extension in Maps.
Did you have trouble finding Maps extensions?
Please tell me I'm not the only one that had trouble figuring it out. Somebody have my back in the comments, will ya?
Maps for iPhone and iPad
Main
- What's new in the Maps app
- How to find locations and get directions with Maps
- How to share location and directions with Maps
- How to delete your search history and prior destinations in Maps
- How to use Siri with Maps
- How to enable and use Maps extensions
- Best Maps app extensions
- How to change settings for Maps
- How to report a problem in Maps
- How to use Maps with CarPlay
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Day One 5.0 arrives with new Today screen, refined media picker, and more
The popular journaling app Day One has received a big update for iPhone and Mac, adding new features and reworking existing ones.
OWC Rover Pro is a way to turn your Mac Pro's feet into wheels for $199
Don't fancy spending $700 on Apple's Mac Pro wheels? OWC has a solution for you.
YouTube is experiencing an egregious bitcoin hack that no one is fixing
A handful of high-profile YouTube accounts have recently been hacked for the purpose of streaming a bitcoin scam.
Upgrade your binge-watching experience for less with these great soundbars
The speakers built-in to your TV suck, but external speakers don't have to break the bank; here's the best soundbars you can find for under $200!