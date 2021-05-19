When Apple debuted the AirPods Max last year, one of the biggest pain points, aside from the price, is the Smart Case. Honestly, it's my least favorite part about the AirPods Max, and it has become the butt of all jokes since it launched. Thankfully, there are a ton of accessory makers out there who are capable of making something a little better than the Smart Case. Capra Leather is one such company. When I was given the opportunity to try out Capra Leather's AirPods Max Case, I was eager to have an elegant and professional-looking alternative to transport my AirPods Max around. So how does it hold up?

Capra Leather AirPods Max Case: Price and availability

While you can find some Capra Leather goods on Amazon, the AirPods Max case can only be found directly on Capra Leather's website for now. The AirPods Max Case comes in five colors: Black, Tan, Navy, Dark Brown, and Green. The Navy and Green are best suited to match the Sky Blue and Green AirPods Max, while the other colors are fairly neutral. Capra Leather's AirPods Max Case costs $99. However, you can have it engraved with up to 13 characters, but that will jump the price up to $119. Capra Leather AirPods Max Case: An elegant way to protect your expensive cans

Capra Leather is a brand known for its handmade leather goods, and the AirPods Max Case is no exception — it would look especially great with some of the best iPhone 12 leather cases and MacBook sleeves. It's a semi-hard case made with genuine, full-grain leather with a pebbled texture. It also has that real leather smell, which fans of real leather will appreciate. There is a magnetic closure at the bottom of the front flap that's wrapped in leather, but the rest of the interior is lined with a velvety smooth suede. This means that your AirPods Max won't get scuffed up as you put them in and take them out of the case. The Capra Leather AirPods Max Case is handmade with genuine full-grain pebbled leather that is durable and holds up well. On the inside, you'll find two individual ear cup holders — these keep each ear cup of the AirPods Max separated so that they don't scratch each other. It's a thoughtful design, but it also means that you won't be able to use the Smart Case in tandem with this one (in case you like the extra protection), unlike some competing cases. The neodymium magnets in the ear cup holders that make it possible to close the case also put the AirPods Max into Low-power mode. So once you slip your headphones into the case, it will immediately go into Low-power to conserve battery. At the bottom of the right ear cup holder is a slot that permits plugging your headphones in to charge. There is also an elastic band in the middle, between the ear cup holders, that will hold a charging cable. However, this case is very minimal — there are no pockets for a charging brick or adapter, so you'll need to carry those other accessories separately.

It is an elegant and professional way to protect your AirPods Max when you're not using them.

If you choose to get engraving, it will show up at the top of the case above the headband. Since you can have up to 13 characters for the engraving option, it gives you a bit of flexibility when it comes to personalizing the case. It is important to note that the engraving can only be done in all caps, though, so no lowercase letters! Overall, this is an elegant way to protect your AirPods Max when you're not using them, whether you're just at home or when you want to throw them into your tech bag. Capra Leather AirPods Max Case: No easy way to grab it and go

One of my biggest issues with the Capra Leather AirPods Max Case is that it does not have a grab handle. I think it would have been perfect to have one at the top, or maybe high up on the back of the case. This would make it easier to quickly grab the case with your headphones when you're ready to move. Or even just to pull it out of your bag. It would also make it possible to hang it off of a headphone hook on a wall or the side of your desk to reduce clutter. There would have been a lot of potential by adding a grab handle to this case.

For a case that isn't cheap, I wish that there was a grab handle and less open exposure on the sides.

I'm also not a big fan of how the sides of the case are basically left exposed. I mean, it is better than exposing the entire headband with Apple's own Smart Case, but still, if your bag is pretty stuffed, those openings just leave it vulnerable. For a case that is definitely on the pricier side, having these kinds of flaws is a bit of a downer, to be honest. Capra Leather AirPods Max Case: Competition

There are a lot of AirPods Max cases to choose from if you search places like Amazon. A lot of them are hardshell cases that can hold your headphones, charging adapter, and cable. However, one of my personal favorites is the Waterfield Designs AirPods Max Shield Case. It's a little pricier like the Capra Leather one. Still, it is compatible with or without the Smart Case, has a magnetic butterfly clasp for Low-power mode, zippered and mesh pockets for accessories, a more secure zipper enclosure, and a grab handle. If that's what you're looking for in an AirPods Max case, then you should take a look at that one. Capra Leather AirPods Max Case: Should you buy it?

You prefer something with a full enclosure If you are looking for a minimalistic, semi-hard leather case for your AirPods Max, then the Capra Leather AirPods Max Case may be a good option to consider. The pebble textured leather feels soft and will only get better over time. The interior is lined with a microfiber suede material, and the separate ear cup holders prevent scuffs and scratches. While the magnets will put your AirPods Max into Low-power mode, there is also a dedicated elastic band to hold your charging cable in place so that it's always with you. And if you opt for the engraving, then it is a great way to customize the case and truly make it your own. 3.5 out of 5 However, there are a few shortcomings with the case, especially considering the price. There is no grab handle, so it may be a little clunky to carry around, store, or even pull out of your tech bag. And the sides are left open and exposed, so the headphones aren't fully enclosed in this case, just the ear cups are. While it is still better than the Smart Case, it's just another thing to consider.