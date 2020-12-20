The first time I tried a tempered glass screen protector was several years ago when they first came into popularity. The protector seemed brittle and weak; it cracked within the first few days of use. Since then I have chosen to use the plastic film variety of protectors, since I knew they wouldn't crack on me. They are prone to scratches and fingerprints, however, so I never was very satisfied. Recently I decided to try another tempered glass protector and settled on the Caseology Screen Protector because of its glowing reviews. I'm glad I did; this screen protector has totally changed the game for me! The Caseology Tempered Glass Screen protector fits my iPhone 12 Pro Max perfectly, and thanks to the handy installation kit that comes in the package, it was easy to install. Putting it on my new iPhone was ridiculously easy when I followed the instructions, without a single air bubble or mote of dust trapped underneath. I've been using it now for over a month, and I've recorded my observations below. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

That silky, smooth feeling Caseology Screen Protector: What I like

The first thing I noticed when I took the Caseology screen protector out of the box was the multi-step installation kit. At first, it seemed a bit complicated, but once I read the simple instructions, I realized it wasn't much of a process. Installation requires cleaning the screen, wiping away the dust, setting the installation guide into place, and removing a few stickers. After installation, I didn't even need the included squeegee because there were no bubbles that needed to be squeezed out. The plastic guide ensured that the glass protector was positioned perfectly on the screen, with little to no chance for error. It's the best installation process I've ever seen for a screen protector, and I've been using them since 2010. After I had it attached securely to my iPhone 12 Pro Max, I was surprised and pleased by the feel of it. The coating is silky and smooth under your fingertips. Call me crazy, but I swear this screen protector feels more responsive than the actual original iPhone screen. I think it has to do with the way my fingers move over the surface so smoothly, but it's beyond responsive to my touch. This smooth coating also makes it resistant to fingerprints, so I haven't found myself cleaning and polishing the screen as often as I normally would. Of course, it is also crystal clear and doesn't affect the beautiful graphics displayed by my iPhone. Since my first unfortunate experience with glass screen protectors, I've been wary that they scratch and shatter too easily, but this is not the case with the Caseology Tempered Glass Screen Protector. It's rated with 9H surface hardness, which seems to be pretty tough. I've dropped the phone a few times since I've had it on and haven't seen any visible damage to the surface, no cracks or scratches in sight. This is encouraging, and I'll be sure to update this post in the future if anything changes. Lookin' a bit thick Caseology Screen Protector: What I don't like

To be honest, it was kind of difficult to come up with disadvantages to using this screen protector. It has been an excellent experience so far. The only thing I could come up with is that the screen protector seems a tad bit thick compared to others I've used. Granted, I've mostly used plastic films, so of course glass would seem a little thicker. But because it is a little thicker than the other screen protectors I've used, I can see the edges a bit more. You can definitely see that there's a screen protector in place, but might not notice unless you looked for it. Finally, the edges of the screen protector seem to attract tiny dust particles. They don't attach to the surface but they do gather around the edges, so I have to dust off the edges now and then. Overall, not a bad list of cons when compared to the positive experience I've had with this screen protector. Caseology Screen Protector: Should you buy