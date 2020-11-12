What you need to know
- Casey Wilson has signed on to star in The Shrink Next Door.
- She will play the wife of manipulative psychiatrist Dr. Isaac "Ike" Herschkopf, played by Paul Rudd.
- The role will reunite Wilson with Kathryn Hahn who has also signed on to the series.
Reported by Variety, Carey Wilson has signed on to star alongside Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell in the upcoming dark comedy series The Shrink Next Door on Apple TV+.
The Shrink Next Door will feature eight episodes and follow the story of Dr. Isaac "Ike" Herschkopf, played by Rudd, who manipulates and inserts himself into the life of Martin "Marty" Markowitz, played by Ferrell.
She joins previously announced cast members Will Ferrell, Paul Rudd, and Kathryn Hahn. Inspired by true events documented in the Wondery and Bloomberg Media podcast of the same name, "The Shrink Next Door" is described as an eight-episode dark comedy following the bizarre relationship between psychiatrist to the stars Dr. Isaac "Ike" Herschkopf (Rudd) and his longtime patient Martin "Marty" Markowitz (Ferrell).
Wilson will star as Bonnie, the wife of the manipulative psychiatrist, and will reunite her with Kathryn Hahn, who also recently signed on to the series.
Wilson will star as Bonnie, the wife of Dr. Herschkopf. The role reunites her with Hahn, with the two having appeared together on the HBO limited series "Mrs. Fletcher." Wilson is also known for her starring role on the ABC sitcom "Happy Endings" as well as shows like "Black Monday," "Saturday Night Live," and "American Dad." On the film side, her roles include "Gone Girl," "The Disaster Artist," and "Always Be My Maybe."
It is currently unclear when The Shrink Next Door will premiere on Apple TV+.
