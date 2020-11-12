Reported by Variety, Carey Wilson has signed on to star alongside Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell in the upcoming dark comedy series The Shrink Next Door on Apple TV+.

She joins previously announced cast members Will Ferrell, Paul Rudd, and Kathryn Hahn. Inspired by true events documented in the Wondery and Bloomberg Media podcast of the same name, "The Shrink Next Door" is described as an eight-episode dark comedy following the bizarre relationship between psychiatrist to the stars Dr. Isaac "Ike" Herschkopf (Rudd) and his longtime patient Martin "Marty" Markowitz (Ferrell).

Wilson will star as Bonnie, the wife of Dr. Herschkopf. The role reunites her with Hahn, with the two having appeared together on the HBO limited series "Mrs. Fletcher." Wilson is also known for her starring role on the ABC sitcom "Happy Endings" as well as shows like "Black Monday," "Saturday Night Live," and "American Dad." On the film side, her roles include "Gone Girl," "The Disaster Artist," and "Always Be My Maybe."

It is currently unclear when The Shrink Next Door will premiere on Apple TV+.