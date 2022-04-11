What you need to know
- "Severance" is streaming now on Apple TV+.
- The series stars Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette, John Turturro, Christopher Walken, and more.
- Apple hosted a special finale event for the cast and crew to celebrate the success of the first season.
"Severance," the new office thriller series starring Adam Scott, is now streaming on Apple TV+.
To celebrate the finale of the first season, Apple hosted a special event for the cast and creators of the series. Ben Stiller, Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette, and more were in attendance.
Apple TV+ today hosted a special red carpet event and screening to celebrate the highly anticipated season finale of "Severance," the recently renewed and broadly acclaimed Apple Original workplace thriller. Held at the Director's Guild of America Theater in Los Angeles, the screening concluded with a panel discussion with director and executive producer Ben Stiller, creator Dan Erickson and stars Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Zach Cherry, Dichen Lachman, Jen Tullock, Michael Chernus and Yul Vazquez, moderated by Judd Apatow.
Additional attendees included executive producers Jackie Cohn, Andrew Colville, Nicholas Weinstock and more.
The series, which is directed and executive produced by Ben Stiller, It tells the story of a group of Lumon employees who undergo a procedure called Severance which separates their home and work memories.
In "Severance," Mark Scout (Adam Scott) leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure, which surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. This daring experiment in 'work-life balance' is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work … and of himself.
If you haven't seen the official trailer for the new series yet, check it out below:
The entire first season of "Severance" is streaming now on Apple TV+. If you want to enjoy the series in the best quality possible, check out our review of the new Apple TV 4K.
