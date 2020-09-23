What you need to know
- Apple has released a first look at "Tehran."
- The cast and crew talk about the main character and what audiences can expect from the series.
- "Tehran" will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on September 25.
In a video posted to the TV app, Apple has given audiences a first look at "Tehran," its espionage thriller set in the capital of Iran. In the video, the cast and crew of the series talk about the main character and the mission she is tasked with completing.
A new espionage thriller from "Fauda" writer Moshe Zonder that tells the thrilling story of a Mossad agent who goes deep undercover on a dangerous mission in Tehran that places her and everyone around her in dire jeopardy.
Niv Sultan, who stars in the series as Tamar Rabinian, says that the show is packed with excitement and action that puts her character in many exhilarating situations.
"The show "Tehran" is very exciting ... the show has amazing action ... she keeps trying to fulfill her mission in many kinds of ways ... she's a badass girl."
Moshe Zonder, the executive producer behind the show, echoes Sultan, saying that Rabinian will stop at nothing to complete the mission that she has been tasked with.
"She's cool, she's smart, and she will do anything to succeed in her mission, which is very dangerous."
Daniel Syrkin, the co-creator and director of the series, expects audiences to question who to trust and be second-guessing themselves all the way until the end of the season.
"You start asking yourself who's the good guy and who's the bad guy? You want to know the end of the story."
"Tehran" will premiere globally on September 25 on Apple TV+. You can check out the first look into the series on the TV app. You can also check out the trailer for the upcoming series below:
