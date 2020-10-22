Reported by Deadline, Apple has set the cast and production start date for Pachinko, its epic international drama series based on the bestselling novel by Min Jin Lee. Production has been set to begin on October 26, with shoots scheduled across the world.

Written and executive produced by Soo Hugh (The Terror), who also serves as showrunner and created the vision for the series, Pachinko chronicles the hopes and dreams of four generations of a Korean immigrant family. Epic in scope, intimate in tone, the story begins with a forbidden love and crescendos into a sweeping saga that journeys between Korea, Japan and America to tell the unforgettable story of war and peace, love and loss, triumph and reckoning. The series will be told in three languages: Korean, Japanese and English.

Here is the breakdown of the cast, nicely put together by the report:

Min Ho Lee (Boys Over Flowers, The Heirs) will play Hansu, an enigmatic outsider and merchant with ties to organized crime who embarks on an illicit romance with far-reaching consequences.

Jin Ha (Devs, Love Life) is Solomon, an ambitious, charming young man who will be forced to reckon with his family's past.

Anna Sawai (Fast & Furious 9, Ninja Assassin) portrays Naomi, a savvy career woman in the male-dominated world of high finance.

Minha Kim (Call, After Spring) is set as Teenage Sunja, a heroic young woman on the cusp who forges her own path in a hardened country that is not her own.

Soji Arai (Cobra Kai, Legacies) is Mosazu, a dedicated father and successful businessman, concerned for his son's future.

Kaho Minami (Angel Dust, Household X) plays Etsuko, a vibrant, independent woman who longs to be reunited with her estranged daughter.

Kogonada and Justin Chon have signed on to direct the series, breaking up responsibilities across episodes. There is currently no idea of when the series might premiere on Apple TV+.