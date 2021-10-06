What you need to know Catalyst has announced three new AirTag cases that can be used in different ways.

The holders can be used to clip AirTags to things, hang them from items, or stock them to stuff.

Each case is waterproof to 100m.

Apple's AirTag is a great way to keep track of all kinds of things, but you'll need some way to affix it to whatever you want to keep an eye on. There are tons of options and now there are three more, all courtesy of Catalyst. The Total Protection Clip-It Case is joined by the Hang-It and Stick-It options, all essentially doing the same thing but offering three different ways of attaching an AirTag to just about anything.