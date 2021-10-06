What you need to know
- Catalyst has announced three new AirTag cases that can be used in different ways.
- The holders can be used to clip AirTags to things, hang them from items, or stock them to stuff.
- Each case is waterproof to 100m.
Apple's AirTag is a great way to keep track of all kinds of things, but you'll need some way to affix it to whatever you want to keep an eye on. There are tons of options and now there are three more, all courtesy of Catalyst.
The Total Protection Clip-It Case is joined by the Hang-It and Stick-It options, all essentially doing the same thing but offering three different ways of attaching an AirTag to just about anything.
No matter which of the three options you go for you will get a case that's waterproof to 100m which could even make these good options for attaching to surfboards and whatnot.
"AirTag has proven to be the latest big hit coming out of Apple with reports showing 60 percent of Apple customers have started using these Bluetooth trackers," Catalyst CEO June Lai said via press release. "Our Total Protection Cases for AirTag ensures people can secure them on just about anything, no matter their lifestyle or environment, and keep them safe and secure. The same value proposition and design elements that have earned Catalyst consumer trust for iPhone, iPad and AirPods cases, were applied to AirTag and we're excited to share this latest offering with our customers."
All three of the protective cases are available for pre-order and are priced at $34.99 each. They're available direct from Catalyst but only as a pre-order at the time of writing. Availability is listed as "late October."
These cases don't come with an AirTag, obviously — be sure to check out our collection of the best AirTag deals we could find before placing your order!
Apple product subscription service launches in Hong Kong
A company in Asia has launched a new subscription service that lets people buy Apple products for a monthly subscription fee, rather than an upfront cost.
Apple Watch Series 6 price cut by as much as $140 as Series 7 launch looms
If you don't want to spend more to get the latest model, this might be your last chance to make a killer saving on the Apple Watch Series 6.
You're tapping it wrong — users complain of new iPad mini display issues
Some iPad mini owners are now complaining of issues that cause strange screen distortion when being tapped.
How will you attach your AirTag to the item you wish to track?
Apple's AirTag doesn't have any hooks or adhesive for attaching to your precious items. Luckily there are plenty of accessories for that purpose, both from Apple and third parties.