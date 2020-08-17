What you need to know
- All Apple TV+ subscribers can now watch CBS and Showtime for just $9.99.
- The two streaming services are bundled in the Apple TV app.
- Content is available only via the Apple TV app, though.
Apple TV+ today announced that all subscribers will get access to CBS All Access and Showtime for just $9.99 per month, so long as they watch via the Apple TV app. This is the first example of an Apple TV bundle and, presumably, it won't be the last.
Apple made the announcement today via a Newsroom post, saying that the new bundle includes support for Apple's Family Sharing feature – allowing up to six family members to enjoy the new content.
Beginning today, Apple TV+ subscribers in the US can take advantage of a unique benefit — access to a bundle of CBS All Access and SHOWTIME for only $9.99 per month after a seven-day free trial. By subscribing through Apple TV channels, customers can watch content from all three services online and offline, ad-free and on demand, only on the Apple TV app. Through Family Sharing, up to six family members can share the subscriptions to Apple TV+, CBS All Access, and SHOWTIME using just their personal Apple ID and password.
The content will be available ad-free and on-demand, with the CBS All Access and Showtime available as part of the $9.99 per month Apple TV+ bundle. Viewers can now watch some big-name shows while saving a cool 50%, including "Homeland," "The Good Fight," and more.
Viewers can watch via the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and multiple smart TVs and streaming sticks.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
