March being Women's History Month, and March 8 being International Women's Day, I want to take a moment to share some amazing accomplishments that women are making right now, today, in the world around us. Apple has been promoting women in tech all month (and really, all the time) with daily App of the Day spotlights from women App Developers, and weekly (on Fridays) behind-the-scenes stories featuring women who have done some amazing things in the tech world. Apple has also partnered with Girls Who Code to offer the Everyone Can Code Curriculum to 90,000 members and facilitators of the Girls Who Code Club. Club leaders will also get Swift training so they can pass along their knowledge to young coders.

Apple supports educational opportunities for students of all ages and backgrounds, and advocates for girls' right to access the same learning opportunities as their male counterparts through its Developer Academies, Everyone Can Code curriculum and work with the Malala Fund and National Center for Women and Information Technology.

Women's History Month