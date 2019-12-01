If Black Friday is all about savings on everything, then Cyber Monday is for us tech nerds and do-it-yourselfers who want to make our home the smartest and baddest it can be for the holidays and beyond. There's no better way to show your neighbors just how future-forward you are than to roll up to your garage and have it automatically open just because you asked Alexa or Google to open it for you. Boss mode activated!
The MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener is not only easy to use, but it's easy to install as well. It works with hundreds of garage door brands (all the way back to 1993) and sets up in minutes. You can control it through the app, or tie in Alexa or the Google Assistant via IFTTT applets. And if you subscribe to Amazon's Key service, you can have Amazon deliveries placed safely and securely in your garage when you're not home. Perfect to foil those front porch package thieves!
Hey Alexa/Google, open the garage
MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener by Chamberlain
Open sesame
Most likely compatible with your current garage door opener, this device lets you open and close the garage from an app on your phone. You can get notifications when it's used in real-time. It works with Google Assistant voice control.
$19.98
$49.98 $30 off
The MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener can send you notifications when the door is opened or closed, and you can create guest "keys" for up to three people, so your friends or family can access your home without pestering you to let them in!
If you purchase through this link and don't feel like you can install it yourself (hey, I get it!), you can also add on expert installation through Amazon. Not a bad deal for Cyber Monday!
