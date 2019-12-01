If Black Friday is all about savings on everything, then Cyber Monday is for us tech nerds and do-it-yourselfers who want to make our home the smartest and baddest it can be for the holidays and beyond. There's no better way to show your neighbors just how future-forward you are than to roll up to your garage and have it automatically open just because you asked Alexa or Google to open it for you. Boss mode activated!

The MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener is not only easy to use, but it's easy to install as well. It works with hundreds of garage door brands (all the way back to 1993) and sets up in minutes. You can control it through the app, or tie in Alexa or the Google Assistant via IFTTT applets. And if you subscribe to Amazon's Key service, you can have Amazon deliveries placed safely and securely in your garage when you're not home. Perfect to foil those front porch package thieves!