What you need to know
- Channing Tatum has replaced Chris Evans on a big Apple TV+ movie.
- Project Artemis has a new director as well.
- Little is known about the project apart from the fact it is set in space.
Channing Tatum has replaced Chris Evans on the upcoming Apple TV+ movie Project Artemis, according to a new report. This comes just weeks after director Jason Bateman also backed out citing creative differences.
Deadline reports that Evans is out because of a scheduling conflict related to two other projects that he is involved in — Pain Hustlers and Big Red One — with Tatum stepping into his shoes.
The same report has Greg Berlanti taking over Bateman's chair for the Apple TV+ project, while Scarlett Johansson is still set to star. Berlanti is known to be particular about the projects that he takes on, but Deadline cites sources as saying that he is "super excited about the opportunity." He isn't alone, with both Apple TV+ executives and producers though to be keen to see his take on the movie's script.
"We are thrilled to welcome Greg Berlanti and Channing Tatum to Project Artemis. Greg's passion for character and storytelling has driven his decades long career in film & TV. We couldn't be more excited for him to lead our team on this journey. We have been huge fans of Channing's for a long time and are so honored to finally have the opportunity to work with him," said Jonathan Lia, co-founder of These Pictures which is working with Apple on the new movie.
Little is known about the movie itself, however. It's set in space, but beyond that, we're going to need to wait a while to know exactly what we can expect from the project. Expectations are already high based on the names involved, of course.
If you want to enjoy Project Artemis in style, be sure to check out our list of the best TVs for Apple TV+ that are on the market today.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
iOS gaming recap: Stumble Guys leaves Fall Guys feeling flat
This week in IOS gaming, Fall Guys has been usurped by a Fall Guys clone, and Ubisoft showed off more of The Division Resurgence, an upcoming mobile title in The Division universe.
Here are 46 new Shortcuts actions in the iOS 16 public beta
In the first public beta of iOS 16, Shortcuts has a whole new set of actions to build with — here's what's available (so far).
iPadOS 16 will be a valuable tool for all iPad users
The next version of iPadOS shows great promise and you can see in this initial preview.
Catch up with the latest Apple TV+ shows with the best streaming devices
Binge watch the latest season of Ted Lasso and so much more with the best streaming devices that support the Apple TV app.