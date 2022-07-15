Channing Tatum has replaced Chris Evans on the upcoming Apple TV+ movie Project Artemis, according to a new report. This comes just weeks after director Jason Bateman also backed out citing creative differences.

Deadline reports that Evans is out because of a scheduling conflict related to two other projects that he is involved in — Pain Hustlers and Big Red One — with Tatum stepping into his shoes.

The same report has Greg Berlanti taking over Bateman's chair for the Apple TV+ project, while Scarlett Johansson is still set to star. Berlanti is known to be particular about the projects that he takes on, but Deadline cites sources as saying that he is "super excited about the opportunity." He isn't alone, with both Apple TV+ executives and producers though to be keen to see his take on the movie's script.

"We are thrilled to welcome Greg Berlanti and Channing Tatum to Project Artemis. Greg's passion for character and storytelling has driven his decades long career in film & TV. We couldn't be more excited for him to lead our team on this journey. We have been huge fans of Channing's for a long time and are so honored to finally have the opportunity to work with him," said Jonathan Lia, co-founder of These Pictures which is working with Apple on the new movie.

Little is known about the movie itself, however. It's set in space, but beyond that, we're going to need to wait a while to know exactly what we can expect from the project. Expectations are already high based on the names involved, of course.

