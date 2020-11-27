A ton of people are picking up an Apple Watch and AirPods on Black Friday. Once you get them home, you're going to want to charge them overnight with your iPhone. Want to have three separate cables running from your devices and having to get a power strip just to keep everything charged? We didn't think so either.

Thankfully, Amazon has a great deal on the Mophie 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad. Mophie is known for making premium chargers that are so well received they grace the shelves of many Apple stores. It's such a game-changer that iMore's Karen Freeman said that "it's quite a relief to be able to clear three different chargers and that tangle of cables off of your nightstand or desk and replace it with just one gorgeous accessory" in her review.

While you'd normally pay full price at Apple, this Black Friday sale will save you on one of the best wireless chargers that can juice up your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods at the same time.