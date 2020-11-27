A ton of people are picking up an Apple Watch and AirPods on Black Friday. Once you get them home, you're going to want to charge them overnight with your iPhone. Want to have three separate cables running from your devices and having to get a power strip just to keep everything charged? We didn't think so either.
Thankfully, Amazon has a great deal on the Mophie 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad. Mophie is known for making premium chargers that are so well received they grace the shelves of many Apple stores. It's such a game-changer that iMore's Karen Freeman said that "it's quite a relief to be able to clear three different chargers and that tangle of cables off of your nightstand or desk and replace it with just one gorgeous accessory" in her review.
While you'd normally pay full price at Apple, this Black Friday sale will save you on one of the best wireless chargers that can juice up your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods at the same time.
One to charge all three
Mophie 3-in-1 Wireless Charger
One charger to rule them all.
The Mophie 3-in-1 Wireless Charger will charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, and Airpods at the same time, all while looking great on your table with its Ultrasuede® fabric top.
The Mophie 3-in-1 Wireless Charger allows you to wirelessly charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods all at the same time. The charger will even provide 7.5 watts of fast wireless charging for your iPhone.
Keep all your everyday-carry accessories charged with mophie's 3-in-1 wireless charging pad. With 7.5W fast wireless charging, getting your iPhone to full battery is faster than ever. A dedicated spot for your AirPods and Apple Watch means all your favorite devices can be conveniently charged from one central location. You won't need to fumble for different charging cables for each accessory. Plus, the sleek fabric top adds a touch of style to any desk or tabletop.
The charger will charge phones with a case up to at least 3mm thick, so you don't need to worry about having to take off your phone case in order to get a charge. The charger uses the Qi charging standard, so if you happen to have an Android fan at home, they'll be able to borrow a charge as well.
It also supports Nightstand Mode for the Apple Watch, so you'll be able to grab a glance at the time and the level of charge on your watch without having to take it off the stand. The top of the charger is made out of Ultrasuede fabric, adding a premium look and feel without attracting any fingerprints.
If the Mophie 3-in-1 Wireless Charger doesn't meet your needs and you find yourself still on the hunt, check out our list of the Best Triple Wireless Charging Pads of 2020. Want to find out what other kinds of deals are going on with everything Apple? Check out our list of the Best Apple Black Friday deals.
