The latest Apple TV+ project has nabbed Charlie Hunnam to lead the cast. According to Variety, the series "Shantaram" will be based on the novel by Gregory David Roberts of the same name.

Apple reportedly acquired the rights to the novel back in June 2018 after a bidding war with other streaming services. The novel focuses on a convict named Lin who escapes from an Australian prison and flees to the city of Bombay. Once there, Lin gets trapped in the seedy underworld while still being pursued by his previous life back in the prison.

Charlie Hunnam is an established actor who provides some star power to the series. He is best known for his roles in Sons of Anarchy, Pacific Rim, King Arthur: The Legend of the Sword and Crimson Peak.

Eric Warren Sing, who wrote the Oscar-nominated movie American Hustle, will serve as the showrunner and executive producer of the series.

Apple did not set a release date for Shantaram, but with the series not yet in production, it might be at least a year before we see it hit Apple TV+.

