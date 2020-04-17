If you're after a cheap iPhone deal in order to pick up a backup device or a first phone for a kid, today is your lucky day with this one-day sale at Woot offering refurbished iPhone 6s models from just $79.99.

There are plenty of color options available including space gray, silver, gold, and rose gold, with storage options from 16GB to 128GB, though some of these specifications will likely sell out as the day progresses. Note that these phones are fully unlocked so they will work with all majot U.S. GSM and CDMA carriers. Shipping is free with your Amazon Prime membership.

These refurbished options from Woot aren't for everyone, but the prices are a match for the best we've seen. If your teen is asking for a phone, but you don't want to drop a ton of money, or you'd like to have a backup device around, you'll want to peruse this sale. These phones are listed as scratch-and-dent, so there'll be physical signs of use like scratches, dings, or dents. However, the device itself will work perfectly. Your purchase includes a 90-day warranty in case anything goes awry, and you can put some of your savings toward a third-party warranty for added peace of mind.

While the iPhone 6s isn't the latest and greatest, it's still a good phone. There's a 4.7-inch Retina display, an A9 chip, Touch ID, and 3D touch as well as a 12MP camera. This model has a headphone jack, too, which is another reason why it'd be great for a teen. With up to 128GB of storage, there's plenty of room for music, photos, and more. The iPhone 6s series is also compatible with iOS 13 that rolled out last fall as well. For more on the iPhone 6s, head here.