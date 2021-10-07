Created and directed by [Chris] Miller, "The Afterparty" centers on a murder mystery at a high school reunion. Each of the eight episodes features a retelling of the same night told through a different character's perspective, each with its own unique visual style and film genre to match the teller's personality.

The comedy, which will star Tiffany Haddish and Sam Richardson is already shaping up to be a must-watch!

Apple TV+ has shared the first teaser for the murder-mystery comedy The Afterparty ahead of its release in January 2022.

"The Afterparty" features a stellar ensemble cast including Tiffany Haddish ("Girls Trip," "Like a Boss"), Sam Richardson ("The Tomorrow War," "Veep"), Zoë Chao ("Love Life," "Downhill"), Ben Schwartz ("Space Force," "House of Lies"), Ike Barinholtz ("The Mindy Project," "Neighbors"), Ilana Glazer ("Broad City"), Jamie Demetriou ("Fleabag," "Stath Lets Flats"), Dave Franco ("The Rental," "The Disaster Artist") and John Early ("Search Party").

Sounds good, right? And January 2022 seems so far away!

The Afterparty will join a growing collection of movies and TV shows that are considered must-watch content with the likes of Ted Lasso and The Morning Show wowing audiences around the globe. Priced at just $4.99 per month, Apple TV+ might be some of the best value content around today.

If you want to enjoy The Afterparty in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.