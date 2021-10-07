What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has debuted the first teaser trailer for its murder-mystery comedy The Afterparty.
- The new show will premiere in January 2022.
Apple TV+ has shared the first teaser for the murder-mystery comedy The Afterparty ahead of its release in January 2022.
The comedy, which will star Tiffany Haddish and Sam Richardson is already shaping up to be a must-watch!
Created and directed by [Chris] Miller, "The Afterparty" centers on a murder mystery at a high school reunion. Each of the eight episodes features a retelling of the same night told through a different character's perspective, each with its own unique visual style and film genre to match the teller's personality.
"The Afterparty" features a stellar ensemble cast including Tiffany Haddish ("Girls Trip," "Like a Boss"), Sam Richardson ("The Tomorrow War," "Veep"), Zoë Chao ("Love Life," "Downhill"), Ben Schwartz ("Space Force," "House of Lies"), Ike Barinholtz ("The Mindy Project," "Neighbors"), Ilana Glazer ("Broad City"), Jamie Demetriou ("Fleabag," "Stath Lets Flats"), Dave Franco ("The Rental," "The Disaster Artist") and John Early ("Search Party").
Sounds good, right? And January 2022 seems so far away!
The Afterparty will join a growing collection of movies and TV shows that are considered must-watch content with the likes of Ted Lasso and The Morning Show wowing audiences around the globe. Priced at just $4.99 per month, Apple TV+ might be some of the best value content around today.
If you want to enjoy The Afterparty in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Review: Feel good carrying your Macbook with the Incase Travel Pack
It's not always easy to find just the right laptop bag for travel, but the Incase Travel Pack is one you should consider with its many thoughtful features. It's made from recycled polyester, so you can feel good about carrying it.
Apple wants CarPlay to control A/C, interact with car instruments, and more
Apple wants to improve the abilities of CarPlay, but it'll need carmakers to be on board with it all first.
In-app purchase alternative from Paddle will see apps rejected, says expert
Thursday saw the release of a touted in-app purchase alternative from revenue company Paddle, however, one legal expert says using the system will see developers' apps rejected by Apple.
iPhone doesn't have an SD card slot, but you can use a flash drive instead!
Having a flash drive that works with your iPhone is a great little accessory to have in your back pocket! Here are the best options for backing up your phone.