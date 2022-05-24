Apple TV+ has shared another Prehistoric Planet — Uncovered video to YouTube, part of the promotion for the larger Prehistoric Planet docuseries that is currently in the middle of a five-day run of episodes.

The new YouTube video focuses on "flamboyant flyers," a group of dinosaurs that have large protrusions on their heads. But are they there to help them fly more efficiently, or is there another reason? Narrater Sir David Attenborough and scientists take a look in this five-minute video.

You can watch the new video below: