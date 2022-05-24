What you need to know
- A new Prehistoric Planet video takes a look at some flying dinosaurs.
- Prehistoric Planet is a five-episode docuseries about dinosaurs streaming now on Apple TV+.
Apple TV+ has shared another Prehistoric Planet — Uncovered video to YouTube, part of the promotion for the larger Prehistoric Planet docuseries that is currently in the middle of a five-day run of episodes.
The new YouTube video focuses on "flamboyant flyers," a group of dinosaurs that have large protrusions on their heads. But are they there to help them fly more efficiently, or is there another reason? Narrater Sir David Attenborough and scientists take a look in this five-minute video.
You can watch the new video below:
From executive producers Favreau and Gunton, BBC Studios Natural History Unit ("Planet Earth"), and narrated by Sir David Attenborough, "Prehistoric Planet" will transport viewers 66 million years in the past to discover our world — and the dinosaurs that roamed it — all in stunning detail and set to an original score by multiple Academy Award winner Hans Zimmer. Debuting globally on Apple TV+ in an epic weeklong event from Monday 23rd May to Friday 27th May, the five-episode groundbreaking series combines award-winning wildlife filmmaking, the latest paleontological learning and state-of-the-art technology to unveil the spectacular habitats and inhabitants of prehistoric Earth for a one-of-a-kind immersive experience.
The first two episodes of Prehistoric Planet are available to stream right now with a new one arriving every day until all five episodes have aired. If this video makes looks like something you'd like to see more of, check out the real thing on Apple TV+ now. You'll need a subscription, but at $4.99 per month, it's worth every penny.
If you want to enjoy Prehistoric Planet in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Music MiniPlayer brings some 2007 iTunes nostalgia to your modern Mac
Fans of the classic iTunes Mini Player are in for a treat because someone came to our rescue and brought it to the Music app on modern macOS.
Apple begins notifying the winners of its WWDC22 Swift Student Challenge
Apple has begun to email winners of its WWDC22 Swift Student Challenge, with some taking to Twitter to share the news of their success.
Review: Multi-device charging has never looked so good with this power bank
Take the Excitrus Power Bank along when you have a lot of devices on-hand and not enough juice. This battery pack can charge four devices at once, including a MagSafe-compatible iPhone and a MacBook.
Catch up with the latest Apple TV+ shows with the best streaming devices
Binge watch the latest season of Ted Lasso and so much more with the best streaming devices that support the Apple TV app.