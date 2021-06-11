Apple TV+ SeeSource: Apple TV+

What you need to know

  • Apple TV+ has shared a new teaser for the second season of See.
  • We get to see Dave Bautista's new character for the first time.

Apple TV+ has shared the first teaser for the second season of See, a show that features Jason Momoa and follows humankind in the distant future as it deals with its inability to see.

The show's second season will kick off on August 27 and will bring a new character in the form of Dave Bautista's Edo Voss – who just so happens to be the brother of Momoa's Baba Voss.

Check it out!

The great Baba Voss is storming into new territory to confront an old enemy, his brother. Starring Jason Momoa, Dave Bautista, and Alfre Woodard, return to the world of SEE on August 27 exclusively on Apple TV+

That all looks like it could be a great way to spend some time sat in front of the big screen, especially if you were a fan of the first season. Apple TV+ has also confirmed that a third season is signed up already.

VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

The new season of See is just one of the things we can look forward to in what will be a bumper summer 2021 and beyond for Apple TV+. With shows like Ted Lasso and Physical joining See and others, there will be no shortage of content for us to enjoy.

With Apple having just released a new Apple TV 4K, maybe now is the time to get yourself a new box? Make sure to check out the best Apple TV deals before you make a purchase, though!

Exclusive content

TV+ logo

Apple TV+

100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.

With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.