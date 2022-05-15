Best AirPods & AirPods 2 cases iMore 2022

The charging case for your AirPods and AirPods 2 are perfect for protecting those precious in-ear miracles. But what about protecting the charging case? The hard shell can get scratched and scuffed just like any other device, and let's not even talk about what might happen if you drop the case from four feet off the ground. Here is the list of the best AirPods cases to protect your charging case and suit your personality better.

The best AirPods cases for you

If you want to add a little style and a lot of protection to your AirPods or AirPods 2 charging case, these are the best-in-class. There's something on this list for everyone; every case has its perks, but the AirSnap AirPods case is an iMore favorite. You'll never lose it because it clips to your bag. It's even got a cutaway, so you can see the charging status light on the AirPods 2.

If you're trying to save a couple of bucks, I'd go with the Elago option. It's cheap enough that you could even pick up several in different colors to suit your moods (and your outfits).

The Burkely AirPods case is one to consider for anybody looking for something a little different or doesn't want it to be too obvious hat the case is protecting an expensive pair of Apple earphones.

Remember, if you are looking for some great AirPods Pro cases, or the best AirPods 3 cases, we cover them separately.