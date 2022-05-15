Best AirPods & AirPods 2 cases iMore 2022
The charging case for your AirPods and AirPods 2 are perfect for protecting those precious in-ear miracles. But what about protecting the charging case? The hard shell can get scratched and scuffed just like any other device, and let's not even talk about what might happen if you drop the case from four feet off the ground. Here is the list of the best AirPods cases to protect your charging case and suit your personality better.
These all fit the first and second-generation AirPods charging case, including the wireless charging case. However, they won't fit the AIrPods Pro or AirPods 3 cases since they're proportioned differently.
Clip-on protection: Twelve South AirSnap Leather Protective Case for AirPodsStaff pick
Twelve South's AirSnap has a snap closure top that can protect your AirPods or AirPods 2 case in style. It comes in leather or twill with eight colors to choose from. There is a cutout at the bottom for easy charging. What more could you want? What about a clip so you can hang it from your backpack zipper or keychain? Done.
Hard case plus: CaseSack Consolidation Travel Case for AirPods
The CaseSack has a hard shell covered with a cloth or PU leather material in your color of choice. It zips up to keep everything secure and has two mesh pockets inside. It's large enough to fit your AirPods or AirPods 2 (or really any earbuds), a Lightning cable, and a wall charger. You're set for anything.
Silicone sleek: Elago Silicone AirPods Case
This lightweight silicone case slips right over your AirPods and AirPods 2 charging case and adds just a bit of thickness with its impact-resistant material. It's got a soft coating to help with grip and keeps dust from sticking to it. Choose from tons of different colors.
Two-piece protection: Nomad Rugged Case
If you want simple, minimalist protection, Nomad's Horween leather case is perfect. It's a two-piece hard case with a beautiful genuine, vegetable-tanned leather from one of America's oldest tanneries. Over time, this will develop a rugged patina. It protects your AirPods or AirPods 2 with a bit of class.
Completely waterproof: Skin for Apple Airpods Case by Catalyst
Keep your AirPods or AirPods 2 charging case sealed up tight. Catalyst's thick silicone case leaves no crack or port exposed, but you can still open the top to grab your AirPods and charge the case without removing it. The IP67 case renders your AirPods waterproof up to one meter (or 3.3 feet).
On trend: Happypapa AirPods Case for AirPods 2 & 1
This slim TPU case protects your AirPods in style. Choose from a wide variety of colorful and trendy patterns; the design is sealed under a layer of PET so it won't fade or peel off.
Rough and tumble: SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro Series Case
If you're looking for something a bit more rugged, check out this SUPCASE option. It comes in lots of different colors and will offer more protection than a simple silicone skin. The carabiner clip lets you attach it wherever you'd like.
Earth-friendly: Incipio Organicore for AirPods Gen 1 & Gen 2
This plant-based Organicore AirPods case is 100% biodegradable in a compostable environment. It's a smooth, lightweight case that protects your AirPods from everyday bumps and scratches. The case comes with a biodegradable cotton lanyard for easy carrying. Choose from between two colors.
Leather capsule: Burkely AirPods Case
Looking like a pillbox from the 1800s, this one is unique. While most cases are molded to fit the AirPods case, Burkely takes a few liberties with the design of this case, offering a pleasingly boxy design. The beauty of this is that it's not necessarily apparent from the outside what lies inside.
Bubble wrap: ELOVEN Protective Bubble Fidget Case Compatible with AirPods
We all do it; You snap the AirPods case open and shut or fidget about without even realizing it. This is the perfect case for satisfying your need to fidget with bubble poppers built right in. Plus, those silicone bubbles add drop and bump protection, just like the original poppable bubble wrap.
So cute!: AIRSPO AirPods Case
If you want to add a little flair to your AirPods case, you're going to make all of your friends go, "Awwww" when they see this adorable cover. It's made out of silicone and will protect from scratches while looking totally 'Gramable. Choose from a bunch of different fun styles.
Full-grain leather: Woolnut Leather Case for AirPods
Gorgeous Scandinavian full-grain leather and a microfiber lining protect your AirPods or AirPods 2 in style. The charging port and charging light remain fully visible and accessible. Wireless charging works as well.
The best AirPods cases for you
If you want to add a little style and a lot of protection to your AirPods or AirPods 2 charging case, these are the best-in-class. There's something on this list for everyone; every case has its perks, but the AirSnap AirPods case is an iMore favorite. You'll never lose it because it clips to your bag. It's even got a cutaway, so you can see the charging status light on the AirPods 2.
If you're trying to save a couple of bucks, I'd go with the Elago option. It's cheap enough that you could even pick up several in different colors to suit your moods (and your outfits).
The Burkely AirPods case is one to consider for anybody looking for something a little different or doesn't want it to be too obvious hat the case is protecting an expensive pair of Apple earphones.
Remember, if you are looking for some great AirPods Pro cases, or the best AirPods 3 cases, we cover them separately.
