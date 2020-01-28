Looking for a case to protect your AirPods from life's little bumps? But you don't want an ordinary, everyday case; you want something really weird and different! Check out these weirdly fun and adorable cases for your AirPods or your AirPods Pro.

For first and second-generation AirPods

For Airpods Pro

Which one should you choose?

The primary reason for a cover on your AirPods case is protection. All of these will do a nice job with that. But who says you can't have some fun with your protection? If your taste runs to the unconventional, whimsical, or downright wacky, we've got you covered. I do enjoy those waterfall cases, like the Joyleop Quicksand AirPods Case. This one reminds me of the snow globes I used to collect from around the world when I was a little girl.

Many, if not most of iMore's staff is enamored of the Nintendo Switch. Our editor-in-chief bought the adorable Joyleop Case Compatible With AirPods Pro for her own AirPods Pro. That little case was the inspiration for this article.

