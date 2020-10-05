What you need to know
- Apple has released a teaser for the "Bruce Springsteen's Letter to You" documentary.
- It'll follow Springsteen and discuss how music shaped his life.
- It'll debut the same day as a new album – October 23.
Apple TV+ today shared a new teaser for the upcoming documentary "Bruce Springsteen's Letter to You". The new doc will arrive on Apple TV+ on October 23 as part of a double-header including a new album release on the same day.
Apple TV+ says the documentary will see Springsteen play with his full band for the first time since "Born in the USA" – 35 years ago.
"Bruce Springsteen's Letter to You" captures Bruce Springsteen recording his new album "Letter To You" live with the full E Street Band, and includes final take performances of 10 originals from the new record. The feature-length vérité documentary features full performances from the E Street Band, in-studio footage, never-before-seen archival material, and a deeper look into "Letter To You" from Springsteen himself. Written by Springsteen and directed by his frequent collaborator Thom Zimny, the film is a tribute to the E Street Band, to rock music itself, and to the role it has played in Springsteen's life.
This is just the latest new piece of content to come to Apple TV+ with more on the way. Apple seems to be announcing new shows, movies, and documentaries every other week and long may it continue. Many people will be faced with the decision of whether to start paying for Apple TV+ this month or not. The first year was free with the purchase of Apple hardware and new iPhones launched a little more than a year ago.
Will you be paying up?
