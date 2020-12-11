What you need to know
- This is the official trailer for one of Apple TV+'s most hotly anticipated second seasons.
Apple TV+ will launch the second season of the popular Dickinson on January 8, 2021 and it just shared the official trailer for what's to come.
Fame is calling. Will she answer? Watch Dickinson Season 2 January 8 on the AppleTV app with an Apple TV+ subscription
The first season of Dickonson was very well received by Apple TV+ subscribers and it's highly unlikely that the second season will fail to deliver on its early promise. And from what this trailer is showing us, there's a lot to look forward to.
You will, of course, need to have an Apple TV+ subscription to take this new season in. You can also sign up for Apple One if that makes more sense, with Apple's other subscripion services all living under one roof.
