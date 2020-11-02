Reported by Deadline, Christopher Walken has signed on to star in Apple's upcoming workplace thriller drama Severance. Walken will join an all-star cast including Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette, Tramell Tillman, Jen Tullock, Zach Cherry, Britt Lower, and John Turturro. The film is directed and executive produced by Ben Stiller.

Severance takes place at Lumen Industries, a company that's looking to take work-life balance to a new level with a "severance procedure," which separates work and out-of-work memories. Scott stars as Mark, an employee with a dark past trying to put himself back together.

Walken will play Burt, the department Head of Optics and Design at Lumen Industries. The series is written and created by Dan Erickson, whose Severance script was the first TV script to make it on to the annual Bloodlist in 2016.

It is currently unclear when the film will go into production or when it will stream on Apple TV+.