What you need to know
- Christoper Walken has signed on to star in Severance.
- The film follows the story of a company that tries to take work-life balance to a new level.
- Walken joins Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette, John Turturro, and more.
Reported by Deadline, Christopher Walken has signed on to star in Apple's upcoming workplace thriller drama Severance. Walken will join an all-star cast including Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette, Tramell Tillman, Jen Tullock, Zach Cherry, Britt Lower, and John Turturro. The film is directed and executive produced by Ben Stiller.
The film will follow the story of Mark, played by Adam Scott, who works at a company that is trying to take work-life balance to a new level.
Severance takes place at Lumen Industries, a company that's looking to take work-life balance to a new level with a "severance procedure," which separates work and out-of-work memories. Scott stars as Mark, an employee with a dark past trying to put himself back together.
Walken will play Burt, one of the department heads of the company.
Walken will play Burt, the department Head of Optics and Design at Lumen Industries. The series is written and created by Dan Erickson, whose Severance script was the first TV script to make it on to the annual Bloodlist in 2016.
It is currently unclear when the film will go into production or when it will stream on Apple TV+.
