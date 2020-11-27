If you're looking for a truly special gift (for yourself), don't miss this Black Friday deal on Pad & Quill. The entire site is 20% off, plus use the code PQ10 and get an additional 10% off. We're big fans of artisan-made, hand-crafted Pad & Quill products here at iMore, and it's not hard to see why. Pad & Quill carries office/desk accessories, wallets, tote bags, and lots of tech accessories. Here are some of our favorites:

The gorgeous Bella Fino folio-style wallet case is all you need to carry your iPhone and other essentials.

The Aria MacBook Pro or iPad Case is utterly unique and beautiful, hand-crafted from full-grain American leather.

This sophisticated cuff was featured in our Best Apple Watch Bands roundup.

All of Pad & Quill's products are lovingly crafted by hand. Materials include real wood and top-grain American leather, which develops an appealing patina over time. All of Pad & Quill's products come with a 30-day satisfaction guarantee as well as a 10-year warranty on wallets and a 25-year warranty on leather bags, cases, and Apple Watch bands.

Even Pad & Quill's leather care kit is on sale so you can care for your premium leather properly. Be sure to use the promo code PQ10 for the full discount!

