Apple has signed another big name to its roster of upcoming Apple TV+ content. Clive Owen, best known for Children of Men, will work opposite the equally famous Julianne Moore on the show. Stephen King will also be the one turning his own Lisey's Story into an eight-part series, according to Variety .

King will write all eight episodes of the series in addition to executive producing, marking one of the few times the iconic author has written for the screen. J.J. Abrams and Ben Stephenson of Bad Robot Productions will also executive produce. Warner Bros. Television is the studio behind the project.

As Cult of Mac points out, King has previously spoken about Lisey's Story, saying that it's his favorite book.

"Lisey's Story is my favorite of the books and I would love to see that done, especially now that there's a kind of openness on the streaming services on TV and even the cable networks. There's more freedom to do stuff now and when you do a movie from a book, there's this thing that I call the sitting on a suitcase syndrome. That is where you try to pack in all the clothes at once and the suitcase won't close. So it's tough to take a book that is fully textured, and do it in two hours and 10 minutes. But as a TV show you have 10 hours."

All of that's certainly enough to pique our interest and we can't wait to see how this pans out. The new show joins a growing list of exciting prospects with more seemingly being added daily.

Apple TV+ goes live with a limited number of shows on November 1st, including Dickinson. The service will cost $4.99 per month for the whole family and anyone buying a new device will receive a free year. Apple TV, iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, and Mac are all included in the deal.