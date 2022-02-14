"CODA" and "The Tragedy of Macbeth" are climbing the streaming charts again.

New data from streaming analytics firm JustWatch (via 9to5Mac) shows that both films, after receiving their Oscar nominations, are once again among the top ten movies being streamed in the United States right now. According to streaming data between February 7 and February 13, "CODA" was the third most-watched movie and "The Tragedy of Macbeth" the sixth most-watched film during that time period.

A report from JustWatch seen by 9to5Mac shows that "CODA" was the third most watched movie on streaming platforms between February 7 and February 13. In the same period, "The Tragedy of Macbeth" was the sixth most watched movie.

While "The Tragedy of Macbeth" was only released a few weeks ago on Apple TV+, it is especially notable to see "CODA" climbing the streaming ranks again considering that the film was released in August of 2021.

"CODA" has been nominated for Best Picture at the 2022 Academy Awards. "The Tragedy of Macbeth," on the other hand, has earned nominations for Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, and Best Actor in a Leading Role.

The 2022 Academy Awards will be held on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

"CODA" and "The Tragedy of Macbeth" are both streaming now on Apple TV+. If you want to ensure you see both films in the best quality possible, check out our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022 or our review of the latest generation of Apple TV 4K.